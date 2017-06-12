Kabogo blames Wamatangi over his woes at senate committee

Lack of quorum in Senate committees is threatening to cripple key house activities as the Senate inaugural term nears its tail end.

Official campaigns that began last month have kept senators away from attending house business as they have camped at the grassroots to drum up support for themselves ahead of the August 8 elections.

Some crucial Senate committees have had to adjourn their sessions on several occasions for lack of quorum as it was evident earlier today when the Senate Public Accounts and Energy Committees did not raise enough numbers to transact its business.

The Committee, chaired by Kisumu Senator Anyang’ Nyong’o, had invited Kiambu Governor William Kabogo in order to interrogate him on the 2014/2015 Auditor report whereas the Energy Committee, chaired by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, had invited the Kenya Pipeline Company team to discuss the Nairobi Mombasa pipeline deal.

Both committees postponed their sessions to a later date.

Nyong’o is seeking the Kisumu governor seat on an ODM ticket while Gideon is defending his seat on a Kanu ticket.

While there was no drama at the Energy Committee, its sister committee, Public Accounts was at the receiving end as Governor Kabogo pointed an accusing finger at one of the committee members for ‘arm twisting’ the committee to listen to his case on the audit queries.

Kabogo alleged Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi was de-whipping members of the committee not to attend his grilling session.

“Every time we are scheduled to appear before the committee there are issues of quorum, simply because Wamatangi does not want us to have listened,” Kabogo told journalists in Parliament.

He noted that his county government of Kiambu has been scheduled to appear before the committee on three occasions but the meetings had failed to take off due to quorum hitches.

Kabogo has told the committee not to be held captive by Wamatangi as he has a vetted interest in the running of affairs of the county.