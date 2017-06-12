EatOut, Facebook, Twitter to host SME workshops during Nairobi Social Media Week conference

EatOut, in partnership with Facebook and Twitter, will be hosting the second edition of the Social Media Week Independent Nairobi (SMWi 2017), set to take place from June 15 to June 16 at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

Social Media Week is a worldwide conference that curates and shares the best ideas, innovations and insights into how social media and technology are changing business, society and culture around the world. It offers an opportunity to put organizations at the epicenter of the innovators in all industries in their community. The annual conference provides engaging, entertaining, educational, diverse content and experiences that helps us to think differently about human connectivity and the shifting relationship to technology.

EatOut have worked closely with Facebook for different projects including: hosting a free social media workshop for restaurants in Nairobi. Being among the first African businesses to take centre stage at Europe’s largest digital marketing conference, DMEXCO in Cologne Germany as well as being featured in the Facebook Africa launch in Johannesburg.

Having recently launched the Facebook Messenger Bot, EatOut was also selected among the finalists for the Middle East and Africa Bots for Messenger Challenge making it to the top 30 bots to be selected in SubSaharan Africa. This year’s SMWi edition will have eight speakers, including EatOut Founder Mikul Shah, alongside Adrian Ciesielski, Twitter Account Executive for Africa, Elizma Nolte, Regional Marketing Manager for Facebook Africa, Ali Hussein, Principal, Hussein & Associates, George Kagwe, Co-Founder & Director of 4UP Digital Ltd, Mark Kaigwa, Nendo Founder, Onaivi Dania, Founder and Team Lead of Precepts & Mentors, and Certified Health Coach and Founder of the Total Makeover Program Academy, Remi Owadokun.

Currently in its second year, Social Media Week Independent Nairobi brings together thousands of professionals in marketing, media and technology. The two day conference will consist of plenary sessions, breakaway discussions and master classes creating content that is key for a knowledge-based economy. These provide the ideas; trends, insight and inspiration to help people and businesses understand how to achieve more in a hyper-connected world.

Social Media Week is a global platform that connects people, content, and conversation around emerging trends in social and mobile media. They share insights into how social media and technology are changing business, society and culture around the world. They bring thousands of people together every year through learning experiences that aim to advance the understanding of social media’s role in society.

Founded in 2010 in Nairobi, EatOut provides solutions to the restaurant and hospitality industry in East Africa through a variety of media assets including the Eatout.co.ke, a restaurant directory and review portal that generates 300,000 views per month. In addition, EatOut prints the freely distributed monthly Yummy Magazine in Kenya and Uganda and organizes some of the most popular events in the restaurant calendar such as Restaurant Week and Nairobi Burger & Pizza festivals. The company has offices in Kigali and Kampala, and will be opening the Dar es Salaam office in Q3, 2017.