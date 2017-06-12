Business highlights June 12 2017

City Shuttle, Sidian Bank in court over KSh100m loan repayment row

Transport company City Star Shuttle has moved to court, seeking to bar Sidian Bank from auctioning four mass transportation buses it bought last year following a dispute over Ksh 100 million loan repayment.

City Star Shuttle claims it had borrowed Ksh100 million from the lender last year to purchase the buses.

The city-based transit firm claims that Sidian Bank is now threatening to auction the vehicles despite the regular remittance of monthly installments as per the loan agreement.

They claim that the bank raised the interest rate on the loan above the 14% as stipulated in the loan-rate capping law.

Last month, auctioneers hired by the lender placed advertisements in a local daily announcing the auction of two of the buses.

Sidian Bank is yet to respond to the suit.

Mvurya, Mwakwere in fresh battle over Base Titanium

Kwale governor Salim Mvurya and former high commissioner to Tanzania Chirau Ali Mwakwere, have renewed their clash over activities of Australian mining firm Base Titanium.

The county administration has rebutted claims by the former diplomat that it had a special hand in the renewal of a special mining licence for Base Titanium in the region.

In its defense, the county government said that since 2015, they have been putting pressure on the company to stop its expansion plans to prevent tension among residents.

Makwere accused Mvurya of failing to prevent land grabbing by top Jubilee officials, a claim that the governor refuted.

Tanzania, CHEC sign $154 million port renewal pact

The government of Tanzania has entered a KSh15.8 billion deal with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) that will see the country’s main port, Port of Dar es Salaam, get a major face-lift.

Tanzania is seeking finance for its infrastructural expansion as it aims at transporting the country into a regional transport and trade hub.

The refurbished port is expected to rival Kenya’s port of Mombasa which last year launched the second container terminal with the capacity to handle 550,000 containers annually and is expected to with increase cargo traffic by 2.4 per cent.

The project will be funded by the World Bank and CHEC.