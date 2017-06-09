Sports highlights May 9 2017

Leonid Slutsky appointed Hull City’s coach

Former Russia coach Leonid Slutsky has been appointed by recently relegated Hull City as their new head coach.

Slutsky who won three Russian titles with CSKA Moscow and managed the national side at Euro 2016 wil replace Marco Silva. He recently said that he has been learning English for the past five

Slutsky becomes the fourth coach to be hired by Hull in one year.

He said, “I am delighted to become the head coach of Hull City and I am very much looking forward to the challenge of guiding the club back to the Premier League.”

Agent to decide Alexis Sanchez future at Arsenal

Arsenal’s top scorer Alexis Sanchez’s future at the club is in the hands of his agent. Arsenal failed to convince him to extend his

As he prepares for this month’s Confederations Cup, he said, “I’m looking at what my agent is doing. For now, I’m focused on the Confederations Cup in Russia and trying to do well. The truth is that my agent will see to it. He knows and he will sit down with the club to look for the best option for me. I’d like a lot of things but I’m only thinking about the national team.”