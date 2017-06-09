Sports highlights May 9 2017

Leonid Slutsky appointed Hull City’s coach
Former Russia coach Leonid Slutsky has been appointed by recently relegated Hull City as their new head coach.
Slutsky who won three Russian titles with CSKA Moscow and managed the national side at Euro 2016 wil replace Marco Silva. He recently said that he has been learning English for the past five
Slutsky becomes the fourth coach to be hired by Hull in one year.
He said, “I am delighted to become the head coach of Hull City and I am very much looking forward to the challenge of guiding the club back to the Premier League.”
Agent to decide Alexis Sanchez future at Arsenal
Arsenal’s top scorer Alexis Sanchez’s future at the club is in the hands of his agent. Arsenal failed to convince him to extend his
Arsenal failed to convince him to extend his contract.Sources report Bayern Munich is ready with a huge offer for the forward once his contract ends.
As he prepares for this month’s Confederations Cup, he said, “I’m looking at what my agent is doing. For now, I’m focused on the Confederations Cup in Russia and trying to do well. The truth is that my agent will see to it. He knows and he will sit down with the club to look for the best option for me. I’d like a lot of things but I’m only thinking about the national team.”
You might also like
Business News Highlights
Kenya Power to replace oil with gas in its transformers to curb vandalism Kenya Power has announced plans to replace transformers that use oil with those that require gas as
Make sure you enrol as voters, Kenyans urged
Scores of people in Kibera outside Nairobi are queuing to cast their votes, 04 March 2013. EPA/Felix Dlangamandla Kenyans have been urged to come out in large numbers and register
Eveready posts Sh90m pre-tax loss as low battery supply pulls down firm’s earnings
Battery manufacturer, Eveready East Africa has reported a Sh90.89 million loss before tax for the six months ended March 31, 2016, blaming the fall on low stock supplies. Speaking in
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!