Sports headlines June 9 2017

Hellen Obiri breaks Rome Diamond League Record

Olympic 5,000m silver medallist Hellen Obiri won the 5,000m race to break the six-year-old standing 5,000m National Record in the Rome Diamond League.

“I am not surprised since I have trained well and I hope to perform even better in future races.It feels great to run my best time, World lead and National Record. The best is yet to come from me.”

She broke Olympic 5,000m champion Vivian Cheruiyot’s National Record of 14:20.87 set in Stockholm on July 29, 2011.

2015 World Cross Country champion Agnes Tirop, finished second 14:33.09, her personal best time and World Cross Country Under-20 champion Gidey Letesenbet from Ethiopia, finished third, also in personal best 14:33.32.

Turinesh Dibaba finished sixth in 14:41.55.

Harry Kane targets to succeed Cristiano Ronaldo

Tottenham forward Harry Kane who was awarded Premier League’s Golden Boot after scoring 29 goals last season has revealed his Ballon d’Or aspirations. He admits that he must achieve international success like Cristiano Ronaldo. Former Manchester United forward and reigning Ballon d’Or holder Ronaldo once again fired Real Madrid to La Liga in the 2016-17 season, but Kane is also looking to mirror the record on the international stage with Portugal. When asked about his Ballon d’Or aspirations he said “Who wouldn’t want to win that big gold trophy? It’s definitely something I aspire to do. Doing that, you have to win the big tournaments, for club and country. Ronaldo won the Euros and the Champions League and that’s part of the reason why most of the time he wins it. Messi’s is a similar situation.”