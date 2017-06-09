Newspaper summaries June 9 2017

Daily Nation

MPs postpone approval of Sh48.6bn budget:

MPs were on Thursday evening forced to postpone the approval of the Sh48.6 billion supplementary Budget after serious concerns were raised about an allocation of Sh2.5 billion to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and Sh300 million to the National Intelligence Service.

Deputy Minority Leader Jakoyo Midiwo led MPs, and eventually Speaker Justin Muturi, in questioning the allocations after Budget committee’s chairman Mutava Musyimi inserted the increases before the mini-Budget could be approved.

The overall supplementary Budget will increase by Sh48.6 billion once it is approved in its entirety.

Police killed in terror incidents honoured at Nairobi memorial:

Seventeen police officers who died in terror incidents in different parts of the country last month were on Thursday celebrated as heroes.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet said the country owes the officers and their families tribute and honour and that their deaths will not be in vain.

“The gallant officers lost their lives in defence of their motherland. We have engaged in a very complicated war fighting faceless enemies. We will not dampen our spirit and resolve to emerge victorious. We will defeat them in all their manner, form and manifestation in all parts of the country,” he said.

The officers died between May 24 and 31 in separate incidents in Garissa, Mandera and Lamu.

Court nullifies Jubilee Nyandarua Woman Rep nomination:

The Jubilee Party will have to go back to the drawing board after the Court of Appeal nullified the nomination of Faith Gitau as its candidate for the Nyandarua woman representative seat and ordered fresh nominations in two days.

The party has the option of nominating a candidate for the seat within the ordered period if it cannot hold fresh primaries.

The judgment was delivered by Court of Appeal judges Roselyn Nambuye, Daniel Musinga and Gatembu Kairu.

Incumbent Nyandarua Woman Representative Wanjiku Muhia had filed the appeal.

The appellate judges overturned a judgment of the High Court that had reinstated Ms Gitau’s nomination after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal handed the party ticket to Ms Muhia.

The Standard

Wavinya Ndeti barred from vying for Machakos governor:

The electoral commission has nullified the nomination of Wavinya Ndeti as the Wiper candidate in the Machakos governorship race.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Dispute Resolution Tribunal annulled Ndeti’s certificate on the grounds that she was also a member of Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU).

“At the time of the nomination of Ndeti, she was a member of both Chama Cha Uzalendo and Wiper party, which is against the law,” said the panel.

The ruling followed a successful petition by MCA Peter Kyalo.

The petitioner, a member of Wiper, argued that Ndeti should be disqualified from the race. Ndeti can appeal the decision at the High Court.

State cuts sugar prices to stop political rhetoric:

The Government has announced a reduction of sugar and milk prices as it attempts to push back the rising cost of basic food items.

Thursday, the State announced a reduction of the retail price of sugar to Sh120 per kilo and Sh50 for half a litre of milk to stem the onslaught from Opposition leaders, who have turned food prices into a campaign issue.

Currently, a kilo of sugar is retailing at about Sh160 while a half litre packet of milk costs Sh60. The reductions are expected to hit the market on Monday, a few weeks after the price of maize flour was lowered to Sh90 per 2kg packet. The reductions follow a duty waiver on sugar and powdered milk imports.

KCPE, KCSE timetable out as cheats warned:

The examination council has released guidelines for this year’s national examinations.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) has also announced tougher measures to curb cheating in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Some 972, 837 candidates will sit the KCPE exam for three days from October 31 while another 573,234 candidates will write the KCSE exam between November 3 and November 29.

Knec warned of tough penalties for cheating, including a 10-year jail term or Sh2 million fine or both for revealing the contents of examination material to an unauthorised party, whether a candidate or not.

The Star

Mumias MD links Ruto to firm’s woes:

A letter by the immediate former Mumias Sugar CEO, Errol Johnston, has linked Deputy President William Ruto to his decision to flee Kenya.

Addressed to the chairman of the Board, Kennedy Mulwa, and copied to all senior managers, Johnston explained how government officials, including Treasury PS Kamau Thugge, frustrated efforts to revive the sugar company and even obstructed banks from negotiating with Mumias. Johnston quit on May 24 while away on leave in his home country of Australia.

In his three-page letter, Johnston claimed that Ruto visited Mumias on May 6 and publicly gave the chairman two weeks “to remove the so-called corrupt manager from MSC”.

IEBC voter verification ends today:

The month-long voter verification drive by the IEBC ends today, with only 20-30 per cent voters turning up.

IEBC communications director Andrew Limo attributed the low turnout to most people having verified their registration details through SMS and during the previous two mass voter registration drives.

Ten thousand Kenya Integrated Elections Management System gadgets were tested and worked.

Limo said verification was necessitated by fears that dead voters are still in the IEBC’s register.

“The requirement for voters to verify their details by use of finger scans or biometrics was provided for as the most stringent method of authentication,” he said.

Only Uhuru, Raila to take part in debates:

The presidential debates before the August election will likely have only President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA candidate Raila Odinga.

Those to be invited must command at least 5 per cent popular support in opinion polls, according to guidelines released by the organisers yesterday.

Only Uhuru and Raila so far command this support. The latest Ipsos poll released on May 30 puts Uhuru at 49 per cent and Raila at 42 per cent.

A poll by Radio Africa Group’s research department released on May 18 placed Uhuru at 49 per cent and Raila at 40. According to both polls, none of the other candidates had 5 per cent popularity.

Business Daily

NHIF pays out Sh200m for heart surgeries in 8 months:

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has spent Sh200 million on heart surgeries since October, highlighting the growing cases of lifestyle diseases among Kenyans.

The State-owned health insurer set aside half a billion shillings for cardiac surgery with members of the fund enjoying a benefit of up to Sh1.5 million for heart operation.

NHIF chief executive Geoffrey Mwangi said the cardiac surgery deal is a product of the rising number of Kenyans who could not afford to treat heart ailments.

The number of Kenyans dying from heart diseases is on the rise due to increase in incomes, leading to sedentary lifestyles and poor diet.

Kenyatta family’s Brookside Dairy announces plan to dominate market:

Kenya’s largest milk processor, Brookside Dairy, has announced a four-year plan to further cement its dominance in the packed milk market.

The dairy firm, in which the Kenyatta Family is a major shareholder, Thursday launched two new yoghurt flavours under its Delamere brands.

Brookside acquired rival milk processor Delamere about a decade ago in its expansion quest.

The firm’s marketing director Oliver Mary on Thursday said the firm plans to double sales in the next one year to clinch a bigger share of the market, with more products set to be launched soon.

Equity banks on agents and mobile to spur growth:

Equity Bank is leveraging on its shopkeeper-agency and mobile-based payment platforms to efficiently net more customers, a bank director told a World Bank forum in Washington DC Tuesday.

Director of strategy Mary Wamae said this presented the bank with a much cheaper channel to reach customers keen on using wireless mobile based technologies and software applications to access their accounts, transfer money or pay for goods and services.

“Young people prefer using mobile Apps to access financial service and our role is to afford them the choice and control over their financial needs via mobile banking,” she said during a panel discussion at the bank’s headquarters during the official launch of a book entitled Developing Africa’s Financial Services.