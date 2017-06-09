News highlights June 9 2017

Stop misleading Kenyans on maize issue, Ruto tells Raila

Deputy President William Ruto has told opposition leader Raila Odinga to stop peddling falsehoods over the maize shortage in the country.

Ruto said that Odinga should not politicize the ‘unga’ crisis for his political mileage ahead of the August polls.

The Deputy President took issue with Raila’s allegation that Kenya bypassed Ethiopia, where maize for export was available, to import the commodity from South America.

“I want to tell him that we had maize shortage in 2008, 2009 and 2011 when he was the Prime Minister, so does it mean he was the one who caused the shortage of maize because he was in government that time,” Ruto asked.

“Raila can benefit from a little more basic research,” he continued.

Mr Ruto said contrary to Raila’s claims Kenya has already imported 13000 metric tons of maize from Ethiopia while more is on the way.

He said it is unfortunate that the opposition leader is fond of taking advantage of challenges facing wananchi to achieve political mileage.

Ruto was in Kakamega county when he accompanied President Uhuru Kenyatta at State Lodge Kakamega in meeting with the Western region leaders.

The DP noted that it is not the first time the country is facing maize shortage but unlike in the past the Jubilee Administration has put measures in place to ensure Kenyans are cushioned from the lack of their staple food.

IEBC to hire 360,000 poll officers for August election

The Independent Electoral and boundaries Commission (IEBC) will recruit close to 360,000 personnel in a massive temporary recruitment drive to foresee and manage the August 8 election.

The poll officials include 91,032 presiding and deputy presiding officers and 262,665 polling clerks to main Kenya’s 45,516 polling stations.

The electoral commission also needs 580 County ICT clerks, 337 logistics officers, and 290 deputy returning officers.

According to the notice given by IEBC, interested applicants have been asked to visit the IEBC’s website to view the requirements for each position. The closing date for applications is June 15.

The presiding officers and their deputies will be employed on a 13-day contract and will be paid Sh2, 000 and Sh1, 800 per day, respectively.

Polling clerks will work for nine days and will earn Sh1,000 per day.

Those seeking to be presiding or deputy presiding officers must have a degree or a diploma in any filed, be computer literate, have skills in data computation, and be residents in the constituency or ward they are applying in.

For one to qualify for a polling clerk job, they must have scored at least C- and above in their KCSE exams.

They must also be a resident in the constituency or ward they are applying for.

NASA woos Taita Taveta voters to support Raila’s presidential bid

National Supper Alliance (NASA) principals earlier today toured Taita Taveta in a bid to consolidate the coalition’s support in the County ahead of the August election.

The NASA team, led by their presidential aspirant Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka, held rallies in Taveta, while NASA co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula will lead the second group to hold rallies in Mwatate and Wundanyi.

This comes after some key leaders of the opposition in the county decamped to Jubilee.

Senator Dan Mwazo and Woman Representative Joyce Lay ditched ODM in March to vie for gubernatorial and senatorial seats respectively on Jubilee tickets.

Governor John Mruttu also ditched ODM after what he termed as unfairness in the recently concluded party primaries. He will now defend his seat as an independent candidate.

A sibling rivalry was evident when Taita Taveta ODM gubernatorial candidate Thomas Mwadeghu ignored incumbent governor John Mrutu as introduced local aspirants as the NASA rally.

Mwadeghu declines to allow independent candidates to introduce themselves to the crowd saying it is a NASA event.

He invited only his competitor for the governor’s seat, Wiper’s Granton Samboja.

Mr Samboja called for peaceful campaigns and rooted for Mr Odinga to be President. He asked locals to vote for him to be the next governor.

Mwadeghu, who is Minority Leader in the National Assembly, said there was no chance for independent candidates at the Taveta NASA rally.

He refered to Mr Odinga as the “incoming President from August 8”.