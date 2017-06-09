News headlines June 9 2017

KCPE, KCSE timetable out

The Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) has released this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams timetable. 972, 837 candidates will sit the KCPE exam for three days from October 31 while another 573,234 candidates will write the KCSE exam between November 3 and November 29. The examining council cautioned a 10-year jail term or Sh2 million fine or both for revealing the contents of examination material to an unauthorized party among other penalties for cheating candidates.

Wavinya Ndeti rulled out from vying for Machakos governor seat

Following a successful petition by MCA Peter yalo, Wavinya Ndeti’ ticket as the Wiper candidate in the Machakos governorship race has been annulled by the independent electoral and boundaries commission.”At the time of the nomination of Ndeti, she was a member of both Chama Cha Uzalendo and Wiper party, which is against the law,” said the panel. Ndeti can appeal the decision

State drops sugar prices



The Government has announced a reduction of sugar and milk prices. Retail price of sugar will now be ksh120 per kilo from ksh 160 and ksh50 for half a litre of milk from ksh 60. Kenyans are expected to start buying the items at the new prices starting Monday, few weeks after the price of maize flour was reduced.