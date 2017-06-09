Eye on you

The weekend is here, the sun is out and you still have a large chunk of money from last month salary, right? This means it’s time for that elusive picnic or road trip, but before you go, do you have your sunglasses? Whether to shade your eyes or to make a statement, sunglasses are a vital fashion accessory and the more dramatic, the better.
Here are a few attention catchers:
Hearty you
Feeling comical
geek upgrade
Divalicious
Ball till you drop
You might also like
Cytonn breaks ground on Sh5.5 billion project as real estate developer moves to cash in on property market
Regional property developer, Cytonn Real Estate has held its groundbreaking event for Situ Village, an exclusive gated community to be located in Ololua, Karen. Cytonn has joined a host of other developers
IHRM in Sh2.5 million move to weed out bogus human resource practitioners
The Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM) has today inaugurated a new online platform to weed out bogus human resource practitioners who have flooded the HR sector in the country.
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!