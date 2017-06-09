Business highlights June 9 2017

Anxiety grips Nyeri farmers as dreaded Army Worms invade their farms

Errant crop pests, Fall Army Worms, have descended upon Nyeri farmers causing anxiety among area farmers.

Residents of Othaya’s Karima village could now be staring at massive losses as the caterpillars which have become a menace to many farmers across the country devour their maize crop.

Nyeri becomes the latest county to be affected with Tetu and Kieni constituencies also affected.

The farmers are now calling on the government to help them purchase pesticides to curtail the worms.

The destructive pest has been wreaking havoc in major maize producing counties such as Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Bungoma and Narok.

Court reinstates CA’s authority to regulate telcos’ competition

The high court has reinstated Kenya’s telco regulator’s powers to manage competition in the industry.

The decision now gives the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) mandate to control competition in the industry that is currently dominated by Safaricom.

The ruling has struck down legal amendments made in December 2015 that required CA to consult Kenya’s Competition Authority and the communication cabinet secretary before taking any action against operators who abused market dominance.

When making the amendments, the government argued that it would bring in another body that would make decisions on issues of market dominance.

Multi-national engineering firm opens office in Nairobi

US-based multinational engineering and construction firm, Bechtel, has opened doors to its first African office in Nairobi Kenya.

The firm, which offers financing, design, construction and project management services, is anticipating to get a share of Africa’s growing construction industry.

The firm is now leveraging on its physical presence in the Nairobi to net major private and government projects across the continent.

“We are excited about creating a permanent presence in Africa to support our customers in delivering large infrastructure, oil and gas and mining projects,” said Andrew Patterson, Bechtel’s region president for Africa.