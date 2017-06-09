Business highlights June 9 2017

IHRM puts unlicensed HR practitioners on notice

Five human resource (HR) practitioners have been arraigned in court for working without practicing certificates.

The Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM), the regulatory agency for human resource practitioners, took the five to court after they were found practicing without proper accreditation.

The regulator has warned that quack practitioners risk hefty fines and jail terms for failing to comply with the law.

The Human Resource Management Professionals Act which was effected in January 2013, requires every HR practitioner to acquire a practicing certificate.

Noncompliant staff face a Ksh200,000 fine or two year jail term or both.

Kisire quits Bamburi board ahead of July trial

Former banker Chris Kisire has left Bamburi Cement’s board, a month before his trial on fraud commences in July.

The former National Bank of Kenya (NBK) Chief Finance Officer (CFO) was last month charged with defrauding the lender of Ksh77 million.

Kisire tendered his resignation in accordance to Capital Marketing Authority’s (CMA) rules, which is also probing him on the matter.

Last month, the Banking Fraud Unit arrested Kisire and he was charged with theft. He however denied the charges of fraud, abuse of office and breach of trust charges before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

He is said to have awarded Sygoin International Holding Limited a contract to supply furniture without following procurement procedures of the bank.

Confusion as house rejects Ksh2.5billion for ballot paper purchase

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC’s) preparations have been thrown into disarray after MPs rejected proposed amendments to include Ksh2 billion for ballot paper purchase in the proposed supplementary budget.

IEBC had through the treasury requested to access part of the KSh22.26 billion budget for the new financial year starting July in the current fiscal period ending this month.

However, MPs on Thursday evening shot down the proposal terming it as unprocedural as the relevant house committee had not reviewed the amendments.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi ordered the Justice and Legal Affairs committee to hold emergency talks Friday morning with the IEBC to try and resolve the matter.