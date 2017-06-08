Uhuru dispatches Cabinet Secretaries to radio stations to woo voters

President Uhuru Kenyatta earlier today dispatched his Cabinet Secretaries to various local radio stations to communicate ‘the unprecedented development track record of the Jubilee administration’.

The thirteen Cabinet Secretaries were strategically deployed to their respective ethnic communities to highlight the Jubilee agenda to their people.

However, political pundits say the placement of the CSs, is a deliberate attempt by Jubilee to woo voters to support President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto in their re-election campaign.

The use of Cabinet Secretaries to explain the Jubilee agenda to their communities has been criticized by political pundits saying that the administration is setting a bad precedent for the country by violating the law.

Martin Andati, a political analyst, holds the view that the Jubilee administration has not been holding fidelity to the law but has kept contravening the constitution during their term in office.

“They are setting a bad precedent for this nation. We all know that Cabinet Secretaries are not only political appointees but civil servants. They should not be partisan,” Andati said.

He said consistent violation of the law does not add value to the Jubilee re-election campaigns but it slices their votes.

“CSs are public servants, they should respect the law,” he reckoned.

“If today Jubilee was to lose elections, will they blame their opponents for breaking the law of using the same state officers to campaign?” he commented.

Cabinet Secretaries Mwangi Kiunjuri (Devolution), Charles Keter (Energy), Joseph Nkaissery (Interior), Eugene Wamalwa (Water), Sicily Kariuki (Public Service), Fred Matiang’i (Education), Dan Kazungu (Mining ) and Najib Balala (Tourism) we all on vernacular and local radio stations earlier today to appeal to the hearts and minds of the people in the languages they understand best.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter and his Water counterpart, Eugene Wamalwa were on Kass FM and Mulembe FM to talk about the Jubilee administration’s achievements, especially in their dockets.

The two took advantage of the shows to prepare the ground for Uhuru’s visit to North Rift and Western region starting Sunday.

Labour CS Phyllis Kandie was at Chamgei FM.

Gender and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki was on Radio Maisha.

Mwangi Kiunjuri was on Kameme FM to talk about the strides the Jubilee government has made for the country and rally support for Uhuru.

ICT CS Joe Mucheru was hosted by Citizen Radio, while Mining CS Dan Kazungu targeted the coast region on Bahari FM among others.

According Andati, the choice of vernacular stations was a deliberate attempt to reach the regional voters as the election date draws nearer.