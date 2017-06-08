Sports highlights June 8 2017

Goalkeeper Ederson Moraes signed by Manchester City

Ederson Moraes has been signed by Manchester from Benfica and is set to join the club once the transfer window opens on 1st July. Moraes joined Benfica last March where he won the Portuguese league and cup double this season. Him at City will mount pressure on the club’s number one Claudio Bravo who replaced Joe Hart. Bravo has had a very difficult season since arriving from Barcelona. “I like everything about Manchester City .With Pep Guardiola, City are growing more and more. He’s putting in place a young team for the future. Those were important factors in my decision. I have always had the dream to play in English football and now I’m going to make it true.” Erderson said.

Batshuayi: “I wants more playing time.”

Michy Batshuayi hopes of playing in the world cup final next year could be ruined if he does not get enough playing time at Chelsea. Batshuayi who scored five goals including the goal that saw Chelsea clinch the premier league title made 20 league appearances, 19 on the bench. “Everyone knows that I have to play more, that I have to score goals. There’s a World Cup coming up next year. I want to be ready,” Batshuayi said. Belgium will face Estonia in the World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

Diego Costa not wanted at Chelsea

Chelsea striker Diego Costa said that he received a message from Coach Antonio Conte telling him he does not fit in the coach’s plans for the club next season. Costa said, “I’m a Chelsea player, but they do not want me there. Antonio Conte has told me by message that I do not follow at Chelsea and that’s it. Conte said he did not count on me for next season.” He made 35 league appearance for the club scoring 20 goals as they won the premier league title. Chelsea signed Costa in 2014 for £32m and he has gone on to score 58 goals in 120 games, winning two Premier League titles and one League Cup.