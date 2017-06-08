NGO to mobilise over 16 million young voters

The Youth Agenda (YAA), Kenya’s leading advocacy organization, has embarked on a voter mobilization campaign targeting over 16 million youth nationally to sensitize them on the need to vote for presidential and governors with the ‘youth agenda’ in mind.

Dubbed “Making the Youth Factor Count in 2017 Elections ” the campaign will see all presidential and gubernatorial aspirants presented with sets of questionnaires from today June 8, 2017 that they are expected to fill in and submit by June 15, 2017.

The questions address various youth issues including reducing unemployment, youth institutional and policy issues, affirmative action mechanisms, skills development, youth inclusion and participation, tackling mismanagement of sports and arts, and ease of doing business among others.

The questionnaires will then be collated and published as a voter’s guide on June 16, 2017. It will be circulated to all the projected 16 million youth voters nationally through social media and candidates’ forums.

Speaking during the campaign launch, political analyst and Youth Agenda Board of Directors, Chairperson, Mr Javas Bigambo said the need for the campaign to ensure youth agendas are catered for.

“This is a big step for the youth in this country. We need to create a movement that will see to it that our agendas are catered for as part of our candidate’s manifestos so that we hold them accountable to it thereafter,” he said.

“We need to work towards ensuring that youth agenda becomes a top priority as we head towards the general election on August 8th, 2017 to reduce voter apathy in the country that will, in turn, translate into high turnout during the polls,” he added.

The move comes at a time when most of the country’s presidential and gubernatorial aspirants have been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie for their respective positions in the upcoming general election.