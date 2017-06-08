News headlines June 8 2017

Suspected rapist arrested in Migori



The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for rape and kidnapping in Migori two days ago.

He is in police custody waiting for an identification parade. A tip from the public to the police who have been searching for him for a while led to his arrest in Awendo town. He was tested in hospital and found to have acute gonorrhea and other sexually transmitted Infections.

It is feared he might have infected his rape victims including Children.

Kenyans warned about fake Viagra

An alarm over increased use of fake sex-enhancing drugs in the Kenya has been raised. The Pharmacy and Poisons Board head of the

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board head of the crime , investigation, and Enhancement Unit Denis Otieno said chances of major products such as Viagra, antibiotics, antimalarials, and vaccines being fake are very high.

He also urged Kenyans to be very careful when purchasing such items.

Mudavadi head of Raila’s campaign commitee



The National Super Alliance (NASA) has unveiled Raila Odinga’s campaign team which will consist of 12 members headed by Musalia Mudavadi. The committee will be in charge of ensuring NASA delivers votes to boost Raila to the presidency. The team consists of Siaya senator James Orengo, Johnstone Muthama Senator for Machakos and nominated senator Agnes Zani,Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho,Suna East MPs Junet Mohamed, Kajiado Central Mp Memusi Kanchori and Kitutu Masaba MP Timothy Bosire, former Committee of Experts chairman Nzamba Kitonga, former Housing PS Tirop Kosgey, Kipyegon Sang, Cynthia Mutere, Brown Makotsi and Olga Karani.