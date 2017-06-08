News headlines June 8 2017

Uhuru dispatches Cabinet Secretaries to radio stations to woo voters

President Uhuru Kenyatta earlier today dispatched his Cabinet Secretaries to various local radio stations to communicate ‘the unprecedented development track record of the Jubilee administration’.

The thirteen Cabinet Secretaries were strategically deployed to their respective ethnic communities to highlight the Jubilee agenda to their people.

However, political pundits say the placement of the CSs, is a deliberate attempt by Jubilee to woo voters to support President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto in their re-election campaign.

The use of Cabinet Secretaries to explain the Jubilee agenda to their communities has been criticized by political pundits saying that the administration is setting a bad precedent for the country by violating the law.

Martin Andati, a political analyst, holds the view that the Jubilee administration has not been holding fidelity to the law but has kept contravening the constitution during their term in office.

“They are setting a bad precedent for this nation. We all know that Cabinet Secretaries are not only political appointees but civil servants. They should not be partisan,” Andati said.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter and his Water counterpart, Eugene Wamalwa were on Kass FM and Mulembe FM to talk about the Jubilee administration’s achievements, especially in their dockets.

The two took advantage of the shows to prepare the ground for Uhuru’s visit to North Rift and Western region starting Sunday.

Labour CS Phyllis Kandie was at Chamgei FM.

Gender and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki was on Radio Maisha.

Mwangi Kiunjuri was on Kameme FM to talk about the strides the Jubilee government has made for the country and rally support for Uhuru.

ICT CS Joe Mucheru was hosted by Citizen Radio, while Mining CS Dan Kazungu targeted the coast region on Bahari FM among others.

According Andati, the choice of vernacular stations was a deliberate attempt to reach the regional voters as the election date draws nearer.

Food crisis not ‘man made’ and is under control, Agriculture Ministry confirms

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett has rubbished allegations made by National Super Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga that the food crisis is ‘man-made’ saying that the current food situation is a regional matter and is not confined to Kenya.

“It is a known fact that the hunger situation is a regional matter not confined to Kenya. As at now, Kenya is at a better position in terms of the prices that are being offered for Unga,’’ said CS Bett in a statement.

Bett said from the time the government got early warnings on drought, the Ministry up-scaled intervention programmes by putting in place a four-phased national mitigation initiative, which saw the provision of relief food to over 3 million Kenyans in the 23 Arid and Semi-Arid Land (ASAL) Counties.

Other interventions, he said, included removal of value added tax (VAT) on flour and bread as well as waiving duty on the importation of maize in a bid to lower the price of basic food commodities.

Earlier on, Odinga told President Uhuru Kenyatta to immediately fire Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, his Agriculture counterpart Willy Bett and Agriculture Principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe over the current food shortage.

According to the former premier, the current food crisis has been created and driven by an administration of incompetence, corrupt and bad leaders.

“The hunger is spreading yet supermarkets are running dry of not just the subsidized unga but all sorts of maize flour. This is clearly manufactured,” said Odinga.

Odinga has in the recent past, blamed the Jubilee government for failing to purchase maize at the right time, saying the government refused to buy maize from Kenyan farmers at a cheaper price and decided to import the grain at a higher cost when the food crisis had worsened.

However, Bett told Odinga that the current food shortage is under control, confirming that the government has lowered the price of sugar to Sh120 for a 1kg packet effective from Monday.

Last week, the government lowered the price of milk to Sh50 up from Sh60 just a few days after subsidizing the price of maize floor to Sh90 down from Sh170.

NGO to mobilise over 16 million young voters

The Youth Agenda (YAA), Kenya’s leading advocacy organization, has embarked on a voter mobilization campaign targeting over 16 million youth nationally to sensitize them on the need to vote for presidential and governors with the ‘youth agenda’ in mind.

Dubbed “Making the Youth Factor Count in 2017 Elections ” the campaign will see all presidential and gubernatorial aspirants presented with sets of questionnaires from today June 8, 2017 that they are expected to fill in and submit by June 15, 2017.

The questions address various youth issues including reducing unemployment, youth institutional and policy issues, affirmative action mechanisms, skills development, youth inclusion and participation, tackling mismanagement of sports and arts, and ease of doing business among others.

The questionnaires will then be collated and published as a voter’s guide on June 16, 2017. It will be circulated to all the projected 16 million youth voters nationally through social media and candidates’ forums.

Speaking during the campaign launch, political analyst and Youth Agenda Board of Directors, Chairperson, Mr Javas Bigambo said the need for the campaign to ensure youth agendas are catered for.

“This is a big step for the youth in this country. We need to create a movement that will see to it that our agendas are catered for as part of our candidate’s manifestos so that we hold them accountable to it thereafter,” he said.

“We need to work towards ensuring that youth agenda becomes a top priority as we head towards the general election on August 8th, 2017 to reduce voter apathy in the country that will, in turn, translate into high turnout during the polls,” he added.

The move comes at a time when most of the country’s presidential and gubernatorial aspirants have been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie for their respective positions in the upcoming general election.