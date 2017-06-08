Mukidza is “privileged” to captain Simbas in Elgon Cup

Darwin Mukidza of Kenya Simbas takes a conversion against Germany during their Tatu City Series test match at the RFUEA Grounds on May 27, 2017. German won 30-29. The KCB man will captain Simba against Cranes in Elgon Cup. Mukidza is “privileged” to captain Simbas in Elgon Cup
June 8, 2017 52 Views

Kenya Cup champions KCB’s utility back Darwin Mukidza is an elated man after he was named Simba’s captain for Saturday’s Elgon Cup against Uganda Cranes to be played at the Legends Rugby club Kampala.

 The special occasion will be the first for Mukidza who has not been named deputy captain in his 11 previous caps with Simba.

 Speaking to Kenya Rugby, the player who was instrumental as the bankers won a domestic double this season says his 12th cap will be very special.

 “I feel privileged, I am handling an elite group of players and look forward to their cooperation in executing whatever plans management has. We expect to register a positive result.”

Mukidza, who made a try-scoring debut for the Simbas in the 41-15 win over Portugal in Nairobi on Saturday 30 May 2015, has featured in the team’s last 11 consecutive tests since then.

Mukidza steps in for the absent regular skipper Wilson Kopondo who sits out of the match through injury.

Newcastle Falcons’ Josh Chisanga, KCB’s Curtis Lilako, SportPesa Quins Isaac Adimo and Resolution Impala Saracens’ James Kubasu, a potential debutante, are the four changes to the squad that featured in the 30-29 home defeat to Germany a fortnight ago.

Simbas squad to Kampala

1.Moses Amusala (KCB), 2. Peter Karia (KCB), 3. Dennis Karani (Resolution Impala Saracens), 4. Simon Muniafu (Resolution Impala Saracens), 5. Oliver Mang’eni (KCB), 6. Eric Kerre (Resolution Impala Saracens), 7. Davis Chenge (KCB), 8. Martin Owila (KCB), 9. Sam Onsomu (Resolution Impala Saracens), 10. Biko Adema (Nondescripts), 11. Jacob Ojee (KCB), 12. Patrice Agunda (SportPesa Quins), 13. David Ambunya (SportPesa Quins), 14. Darwin Mukidza (KCB), 15. Tony Onyango (Menengai Cream Homeboyz)

REPLACEMENTS 16. Philip Ikambili (Menengai Cream Homeboyz), 17. James Kubasu (Resolution Impala Saracens), 18. Curtis Lilako (KCB), 19. George Nyambua (Kabras Sugar), 20. Joshua Chisanga (Newcastle Falcons, England), 21.Kelvin Masai (Menengai Cream Homeboyz), 22. Isaac Adimo (SportPesa Quins),23. Leo Seje (Resolution Impala Saracens)

Management: Jerome Paarwater (HEAD COACH), Charles Ngovi, Dominique Habimana (ASSISTANT COACHES), Richard Ochieng ( S&C), Chris Makachia (PHYSIO), Simiyu Wangila (TEAM MANAGER)

 

 

