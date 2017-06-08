Food crisis not ‘man made’ and is under control, Agriculture Ministry confirms

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett has rubbished allegations made by National Super Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga that the food crisis is ‘man-made’ saying that the current food situation is a regional matter and is not confined to Kenya.

“It is a known fact that the hunger situation is a regional matter not confined to Kenya. As at now, Kenya is at a better position in terms of the prices that are being offered for Unga,’’ said CS Bett in a statement.

Bett said from the time the government got early warnings on drought, the Ministry up-scaled intervention programmes by putting in place a four-phased national mitigation initiative, which saw the provision of relief food to over 3 million Kenyans in the 23 Arid and Semi-Arid Land (ASAL) Counties.

Other interventions, he said, included removal of value added tax (VAT) on flour and bread as well as waiving duty on the importation of maize in a bid to lower the price of basic food commodities.

Earlier on, Odinga told President Uhuru Kenyatta to immediately fire Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, his Agriculture counterpart Willy Bett and Agriculture Principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe over the current food shortage.

According to the former premier, the current food crisis has been created and driven by an administration of incompetence, corrupt and bad leaders.

“The hunger is spreading yet supermarkets are running dry of not just the subsidized unga but all sorts of maize flour. This is clearly manufactured,” said Odinga.

Odinga has in the recent past, blamed the Jubilee government for failing to purchase maize at the right time, saying the government refused to buy maize from Kenyan farmers at a cheaper price and decided to import the grain at a higher cost when the food crisis had worsened.

However, Bett told Odinga that the current food shortage is under control, confirming that the government has lowered the price of sugar to Sh120 for a 1kg packet effective from Monday.

Last week, the government lowered the price of milk to Sh50 up from Sh60 just a few days after subsidizing the price of maize floor to Sh90 down from Sh170.