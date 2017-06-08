Business highlights June 8 2017

Asira appointed acting Mumias Sugar CEO

Josephat Asira has been appointed Mumias Sugar CEO in acting capacity.

Asira who has been the Chief Factory Operations Officer in the embattled firm is going to replace Errol Johnson whose two-year term ends this June.

His appointment comes amid a range of controversies surrounding the struggling sugar producer.

The company’s legal manager Ronald Lubya, was on Sunday evening shot dead and his wife injured after armed robbers stormed their home and made away with valuable items including the family’s car.

The cash-strapped firm is also in the middle of a controversial debate where it is alleged to be financing some political parties ahead of the August polls.

Pharmaceutical app Livia launched in Kenya

Livia App, a revolutionary tech-based health solution, has been launched today in the country.

The app, developed by a Mombasa-based company seeks to connect users to registered chemists near them, and enable them conveniently access quality over the counter and prescription medication.

It compares prices from different pharmacies ensuring that customers get the most affordable prices. The customer then makes an order from their choice chemist, pays via phone and the medicine is delivered to them.

Livia App will be largely beneficial in accessing pharmaceutical products that are essential to invalids and patients with chronic illnesses who require constant and long-term medication.

KCAA boss warns against the ‘James Bond’ phenomena as more copters expected

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) director general Captain Gilbert Kibe has warned Kenyans against pulling the ‘James Bond’ stunt as more politicians engage helicopters in their campaigns ahead of the August polls.

Captain Kibe says that helicopter operators and pilots risk losing their licenses or being fined up to Sh1 million for safety breaches if such an incident happens.

This follows a rise in incidents of civilians hanging on helicopters as they take off.

The KCAA boss said that they expect 40 more helicopters to be launched in the Kenyan airspace as campaigns intensify.

Currently, there are 88 helicopters registered by KCAA but only 60 are certified to fly either commercially or privately.