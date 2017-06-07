Sports highlights June 7 2017

Striker Olivier Giroud warns Arsenal
Olivier Giroud has warned his club, Arsenal, that he is not going tolerate another season on the bench.
The striker just signed another contract with the club until 2020. Wenger preferred Alexis Sanchez to start in most matches with Giroud only starting 11 Premier League games in the last season.
“It is true that I have had limited playing time but it was for a certain amount of time, it is true there were things against me. I will not settle for another year with such little playing time.” Said the striker.
Manchester United tops Forbes’ most valuable list
For the first time in five years, Europa League winners Manchester United are at the top of Forbes’ Most Valuable Soccer Teams List, valued at £2.8bn. Real Madrid, who have been at the top of the list first for the past four years are now ranked third. Barcelona ranked second while Bayern Munich and Manchester City are ranked fourth and fifth.
Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko rematch request granted by the IBF
The International Boxing Federation has granted Anthony Joshua an exception to fight Wladimir Klitschko for the heavyweight title, slating the clash for December 2.
The governing body went ahead and ruled that the winner of any potential rematch between Joshua and Klitschko will hve to face number one contender Kubrat Pulev in a title defense.
The IBF have also stipulated there will be no further exceptions or unification fights beyond December 2.
