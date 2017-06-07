Sports highlights June 7 2017

Real Madrid reject Manchester United’s bid for Alvaro Morata
While Real Madrid were thought to want £78m for Alvaro Morata, the club has rejected a £52.4m bid from Manchester United. In all competitions in last season , Morata scored 20 goals for Real, as the club clinched La Liga and the Champions League. Manchester United will ty to sign Andrea Belotti from Torino if they fail to agree on a deal for Morata with Real.
Beotti has a €100m (£87.3m) release clause in his contract. Manchester United just topped Forbes’ Most Valuable Soccer Teams List for the first time in five years, with the club now worth £2.86bn.
Andy Murray to face Kei Nishikori in the French Open quarter-final
Andy Murray will play against Kei Nishikori in the French Open quarter-finals today hoping to beat Nishikori unlike in last year’s US Open. They last met at the same stage in New York September where Nishikori beat the top seed, winning the five-set contest.
“I’m happy with where my game’s at.Everything is going pretty well just now. I’m feeling good going into the middle part of the second week.” said Murray.
