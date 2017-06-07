Shebesh meets Sonko, Sakaja after being discharged from hospital

Nairobi Woman Representative Rachel Shebesh was yesterday discharged from hospital and she immediately hit the campaign trail.

Shebesh met Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Mike Sonko, Jubilee Senatorial Nominee MP Johnson Sakaja alongside East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP nominee Simon Mbugua at a Nairobi hotel for a strategic meeting.

Images of Sonko, Shebesh and Sakaja were splashed on social media on Tuesday evening.

“Our Women rep Hon. Rachel Shebesh has been discharged from hospital. We did our first strategy meeting as Team TRIPPLE ‘S’ today. I wish her a quick recovery,” Senator Sonko wrote on his Facebook page.

Shebesh, who will be defending her seat on a Jubilee Party ticket, was discharged on Tuesday evening from the Nairobi Hospital after she was admitted last month with a leg injury.

While in hospital, President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto led a group of dignitaries, political friends and rivals to visit and wish her quick recovery.

One of the notable figures who visited her was her rival ODM Woman Representative candidate Esther Passaris, alias Mama Taa.

Despite their varied opinion and parties, Passaris showed her mature side as she took upon herself to visit the ailing politician, putting aside all political rivalry and proving that politics cannot come between a true friendship.

The ODM party nominee posted a photo of the two hugging and smiling while looking at the camera, with a caption that read:

“Earlier this afternoon, I paid a courtesy visit to Hon Shebesh who is recuperating. My supporters and I wish you a full recovery.”

On the clearance day for candidates, Shebesh went to Kasarani Stadium in an ambulance to seek IEBC clearance to vie for re-election as Nairobi Woman Representative.