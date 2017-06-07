Passenger train collides with trailer in Embakasi

A boda boda rider was today morning injured in a train crash at Query area in Donholm, Nairobi.

The incident happened at around 6:30 am when a train heading to Embakasi from town derailed after hitting a petroleum truck that was trying to cross the railway.

The driver of the trailer had hurriedly tried to cross the railway.

According to St John Ambulance medics who were at the scene, the bodaboda operator has been rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital where he is being treated.

“Kenya Railways officials say efforts are being made to remove the wagons while our own St John Ambulance medics are at the scene,” Fred Majiwa from St. John’s Ambulance told X News.

The morning incident caused a traffic snarl-up along the busy Outering road which is under construction.

Authorities asked motorists to use alternative roads to make their way to town.

In March, the same passenger train derailed and blocked part of Outering and North Airport Roads near Taj Mall area, Embakasi.

In November 2016, a cargo train that was travelling from Mombasa’s port to Nairobi ran off the rails and overturned near Donholm.

The accident led to the temporary suspension of all services between Nairobi and Mombasa.