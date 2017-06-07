News headlines June 7 2017

Troubles facing Mumias Sugar Company escalated on Wednesday after a letter emerged on social media revealing that a sitting member allegedly tried to extort money from the distressed sugar miller to fund Jubilee campaigns in Western Kenya.

The letter indicated that Mr Errol Johnston, who was until last month the company’s General Manager and Chief Executive Officer, rejected demands by the Board Chairman Kennedy Mulwa to divert Sh10 million to Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali.

“The main aim of this letter is to let you know that we are not able to release Sh10 million to Hon Benjamin Washiali for his Jubilee campaigns because we won’t be able to account for it and our core priority is to pay farmers and maintain the factory machines,” Mulwa said.

The Chairman had requested the CEO to divert Sh10 million to the legislator accounts. Washiali is the head of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election campaign in the area.

Mr Errol Johnston, resigned last month under unclear circumstances but critics say he was pushed out of office after his refusal to release the money.

Mr Washiali and Mr Mulwa immediately denounced the letter as a fabrication.

“It is a fabrication of evil forces. It is fake. It not the signature of the former CEO. Even the letterhead is not ours,” Mulwa, the Mumias Sugar Board Chairman reckoned even as he admitted they had received the sugar development levy in March.

But on Wednesday, Washiali turned the gun on the opposition saying that document in question was a forgery by the opposition, scared of the serious inroads the Jubilee government was making in Western Kenya.

“That’s not Errol’s signature. Mzungus don’t sign like that. Let our opponents look for votes peacefully. If indeed I want to take money, why would I do so in a struggling company like Mumias?” he posed.

“I challenge anyone to produce evidence linking me with the request for Sh10 million,” he added.

Labour Ministry to hold meeting with nurses’ union officials as strike reaches third day