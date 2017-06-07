News headlines June 7 2017

MP Washiali implicated in Mumias Sugar extortion claims
The letter indicated that Mr Errol Johnston, who was until last month the company’s General Manager and Chief Executive Officer, rejected demands by the Board Chairman Kennedy Mulwa to divert Sh10 million to Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali.
“The main aim of this letter is to let you know that we are not able to release Sh10 million to Hon Benjamin Washiali for his Jubilee campaigns because we won’t be able to account for it and our core priority is to pay farmers and maintain the factory machines,” Mulwa said.
The Chairman had requested the CEO to divert Sh10 million to the legislator accounts. Washiali is the head of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election campaign in the area.
Mr Errol Johnston, resigned last month under unclear circumstances but critics say he was pushed out of office after his refusal to release the money.
Mr Washiali and Mr Mulwa immediately denounced the letter as a fabrication.
“It is a fabrication of evil forces. It is fake. It not the signature of the former CEO. Even the letterhead is not ours,” Mulwa, the Mumias Sugar Board Chairman reckoned even as he admitted they had received the sugar development levy in March.
But on Wednesday, Washiali turned the gun on the opposition saying that document in question was a forgery by the opposition, scared of the serious inroads the Jubilee government was making in Western Kenya.
“That’s not Errol’s signature. Mzungus don’t sign like that. Let our opponents look for votes peacefully. If indeed I want to take money, why would I do so in a struggling company like Mumias?” he posed.
“I challenge anyone to produce evidence linking me with the request for Sh10 million,” he added.
Labour Ministry to hold meeting with nurses’ union officials as strike reaches third day
Labour Cabinet Secretary Phyllis Kandie will be holding a meeting with nurses’ union officials and those drawn from the Council of Governors (CoG) to try and find an amicable solution.
Six people have so far been reported dead at the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa alone with fears that the fatalities figures could be higher. The Ministry of Health is yet to give official figures on the fatalities nationwide.
The Council of Governors is set to register a trade dispute with the Ministry of East African Community, Labour and Social Protection today as a result of what it terms as its inability to register the draft 2017-2021 nurses’ Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).
CoG Chief Executive Officer, Jacqueline Mogeni said – in a letter to the Union issued on Tuesday – that the Council had taken the decision since it was unable to secure a “no objection letter” from the Salaries and Remunerations Commission (SRC).
“You are aware that without approval from the SRC the negotiation process would not be complete and the document would be unregistrable,” read the letter.
It was addressed to KNUN Acting Secretary General Maurice Opetu who declared the ongoing strike on Sunday.
Passenger train collides with trailer in Embakasi
A boda boda rider was today morning injured in a train crash at Query area in Donholm, Nairobi.
The incident happened at around 6:30 am when a train heading to Embakasi from town derailed after hitting a petroleum truck that was trying to cross the railway.
The driver of the trailer had hurriedly tried to cross the railway.
According to St John Ambulance medics who were at the scene, the bodaboda operator has been rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital where he is being treated.
“Kenya Railways officials say efforts are being made to remove the wagons while our own St John Ambulance medics are at the scene,” Fred Majiwa from St. John’s Ambulance told X News.
The morning incident caused a traffic snarl-up along the busy Outering road which is under construction.
Authorities asked motorists to use alternative roads to make their way to town.
In March, the same passenger train derailed and blocked part of Outering and North Airport Roads near Taj Mall area, Embakasi.
In November 2016, a cargo train that was travelling from Mombasa’s port to Nairobi ran off the rails and overturned near Donholm.
The accident led to the temporary suspension of all services between Nairobi and Mombasa.
You might also like
News Headlines
Hate speech mongers could soon be denied bail : Persons accused of utterances that are deemed to be hateful could soon be denied the possibility of bail in the future if
I’m not afraid of jail, says Zuma
South Africa’s embattled President Jacob Zuma has said he is not scared of going to prison, days after an investigation found evidence of possible government corruption. This was his first
Ministry opposes plans to revert health function to national government
The Ministry of Health has said that it will not support any attempts to revert the Health function to the national government as it is unconstitutional. A Bill by Bureti
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!