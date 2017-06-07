Business highlights June 7 2017

Money ghost’ returns to haunt EAC

A heated debate erupted in the last session of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) over the mysterious withdrawal and return of $38,000 from an account of one of East African Community’s (EAC) organs.

The money allocated to Zanzibar-based East African Kiswahili Commission (EAKC) was withdrawn from KCB Zanzibar about a year ago and was later deposited back to the account by unknown persons.

The Eala Accounts Committee, which was investigating the matter, tabled the report that noted that the $38,000 was withdrawn from KCB Zanzibar in two transactions within two days.

In the session held last week, EAC chief legal advisor Anthony Kafumbe said returning the money was not enough. Persons behind the unauthorised transaction must be apprehended.

Mombasa resident moves to court to bar Coast Water’s multi-billion projects

A Mombasa resident has moved to court seeking to bar the Coast Water Services Board from carrying on with ongoing multi-billion projects.

In his application certified as urgent, Mr Samuel Ensom seeks to have all accounts of the water board frozen, citing fears that the money could be used to finance the ongoing campaigns for the August polls.

Ensom also wants the board’s new CEO, Jacob Kimutai, to be stopped from carrying out his duties, claiming that the process of recruiting him was unfair and not transparent at all.

On May 14, the Labour and Relations Court issued a contempt notice against Kimutai after he allegedly failed to comply with an order not to assume office.

SGR one week later

Barely a week since President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the first phase of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), the project seems to be doing commendably well.

Since Madaraka Express made her historic maiden journey six days ago, the rail car has already ferried 7,000 customers with the number of bookings increasing each day.

Kenya Railways management has said that they look forward to scheduling more trains in order to meet the growing demand for their services.

He added that plans are underway to introduce Intercounty trains in July that will make stops in Athi River, Emali, Kibwezi, Mtito, Voi, Miasenyi and Mariakani before the final stop at Miritini.