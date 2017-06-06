Tot on fleek!

Freya Fossaceco has for the longest time held the most stylish baby on Instagram title, thanks to her mom who dresses her to impress and manages the little diva’s account, posting photos of the munchkin ever since she was 10 weeks old.

She has now become a brand representative for Instagram baby clothes companies such as The Bow Boutique and Bowties & Candyfloss who send her free and discounted clothes to wear in her stylish snaps.

Don’t believe it? Check out the trendy tot’s instagram pics from when she was just but an infant: