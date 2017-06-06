Sports headlines June 6 2017

Eden Hazard to miss start of Premier League season

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard just had a surgery on his broken ankle after he suffered an injury fracturing his right ankle when he was training with Belgium while on international duty last Sunday. Hazard is expected to miss the start of the English Premier League 2017-18. The operation was successful and reports say that Hazard will be out for about three months with the new season set to start on 12 August.

Former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote dies at the age of 30

Cheick Tiote has died after collapsing during a training session in China. Tiote joined the second division side Beijing Enterprises in February , with whom he was training when he collapsed. He was rushed to hospital but it has now been confirmed that he passed away after emergency treatment. Tiote moved from FC Twente to join Newcastle in 2010 and played seven seasons for the club, the first six of those in the Premier League but he made only one Championship appearance in his seventh season at St James’ Park and after that, he moved to China last year.

Mike Tyson warns Anthony Joshua to beware of distractions brought by success

Former two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson cautioned Anthony Joshua that he must prove he is able to handle the pressure and distractions of holding world heavyweight titles. Joshua, added the WBA title to the IBF strap he was already holding after he knocked out Wladimir Klitschko in May. In an interview, Tyson warned that top position can be “a crown of thorns”, outlining that he believed in Joshua’s ability and that he had the potential to become the next Floyd Mayweather. It has been 12 years since Tyson ended his career having recorded 50 wins and six losses.