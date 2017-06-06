Sports headlines June 6 2017

Pepe confirms Real Madrid exit
Defender Pepe confirmed he will be leaving Real Madrid this summer.
Pepe has been at the Bernabeu since 2007, and he just his third Champions League trophy on Saturday when Real beat Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff.
He confirmed his move from the club adding that he did not say goodbye to coach Zinedine Zidane and the players because they already knew he was to leave before he did himself. “I don’t want to blame anyone. What Zidane has done with Real Madrid is spectacular, but there are things I don’t understand. I didn’t say goodbye to Zidane because Zidane and Real Madrid knew I was going before I did.” Said Pepe.
His contract is to expire this summer.
Virgil van Dijk prefers to transfer to Liverpool
Southampton captain Virgil van Dijk said he prefers to move to Liverpool instead of Chelsea and Manchester City. He joined Southampton from Celtic for a £11.5m fee in September 2015 and he has managed to establish himself as one of the finest central defenders in the Premier League. Liverpool has not released any statement concerning the speculation, although it is believed that they are prepared to break their transfer record in order to sign him. Even though no terms have been finalised with Van Dijk, Liverpool are prepared to match the contract offer from Manchester City which could be as much as £200,000 a week.
Manchester City to sign Ryan Bertrand from Southampton
Manchester City are closing in on signing Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand after Monaco slapped a £40m price tag on Benjamin Mendy. Bertrand together with England’s full-back Kyle Walker, could play for City next season. Sources reported in April that Bertrand and Walker who played for Tottenham in the just concluded season, were both in City’s top-five on their list of targets this summer. Some features of the deal for Bertrand have already been agreed. Should the transfer go through, the full-back will receive more than double the £55,000 a week, that he is receiving presently at Southampton.
You might also like
Lukaku scores in Everton win over Hammers
Everton ended a sequence of five matches without a win with a scrappy victory against a West Ham side who remain close to the relegation zone. Romelu Lukaku put Everton
Zorya pitch is like a rock – Mourinho
Jose Mourinho says Manchester United’s Europa League game at Zorya Luhansk tonight should have been played earlier in the competition because of a pitch now described as “like a rock”.
Sports Headlines January 6 2017
Bad boy Ochomo signs with KP Former Muhoroni Youth striker Wycliffe Ochomo has joined Kakamega Homeboyz on a two-year deal. Homeboyz and Stima were locked in dispute on Tuesday over his signature but
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!