Sports headlines June 6 2017

Pepe confirms Real Madrid exit

Defender Pepe confirmed he will be leaving Real Madrid this summer.

Pepe has been at the Bernabeu since 2007, and he just his third Champions League trophy on Saturday when Real beat Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff.

He confirmed his move from the club adding that he did not say goodbye to coach Zinedine Zidane and the players because they already knew he was to leave before he did himself. “I don’t want to blame anyone. What Zidane has done with Real Madrid is spectacular, but there are things I don’t understand. I didn’t say goodbye to Zidane because Zidane and Real Madrid knew I was going before I did.” Said Pepe.

His contract is to expire this summer.

Virgil van Dijk prefers to transfer to Liverpool

Southampton captain Virgil van Dijk said he prefers to move to Liverpool instead of Chelsea and Manchester City. He joined Southampton from Celtic for a £11.5m fee in September 2015 and he has managed to establish himself as one of the finest central defenders in the Premier League. Liverpool has not released any statement concerning the speculation, although it is believed that they are prepared to break their transfer record in order to sign him. Even though no terms have been finalised with Van Dijk, Liverpool are prepared to match the contract offer from Manchester City which could be as much as £200,000 a week.

Manchester City to sign Ryan Bertrand from Southampton

Manchester City are closing in on signing Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand after Monaco slapped a £40m price tag on Benjamin Mendy. Bertrand together with England’s full-back Kyle Walker, could play for City next season. Sources reported in April that Bertrand and Walker who played for Tottenham in the just concluded season, were both in City’s top-five on their list of targets this summer. Some features of the deal for Bertrand have already been agreed. Should the transfer go through, the full-back will receive more than double the £55,000 a week, that he is receiving presently at Southampton.