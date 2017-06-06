Newspapers review June 6 2017

Daily Nation

Uhuru takes Jubilee vote hunt to Kisii, Nyamira counties

President Uhuru Kenyatta today returns to Kisii and Nyamira counties in a bid to woo voters from the region to support his re-election bid.

Mr Kenyatta’s tour comes barely three months after a similar one where he asked members of the Gusii community to support Jubilee.

Jubilee is keen to win support from the region which largely voted for ODM in the 2013 elections.

In Kisii, Mr Raila Odinga got 236,831 votes while President Kenyatta got 95,596 votes.

In Nyamira County, the president garnered 54,071 votes while Mr Odinga got 121,590 votes.

Food shortage looms as armyworm ravages grain basket

More than 200,000 acres of farmland in Kenya’s grain basket of the North Rift has been affected by the fall armyworm invasion, threatening food security.

This translates to an estimated Sh50 million loss, with Turbo Sub-County in Uasin-Gishu County the worst hit.

According to Livestock Principal Secretary Andrew Tuimur, up to 20 per cent of the farms in the county have been affected by the pest, which has the capacity to cause up to 100 per cent crop destruction.

Mr Tuimur, who toured several affected farms on Saturday, acknowledged that the pest is difficult to control.

He, however, said the government would help farmers to fight the pest, which has affected 25 counties

Boda bodas cash in on campaigns to make money

The campaign period is proving to be a boom for businesses in the North Rift and Western Kenya as voters cash in on candidates to make money.

Among those making a kill from the poll fever are boda bodas who are charging candidates Sh10,000 to Sh200,000 for one show.

The coordinator of Straight Generation Group, a boda boda association of reformed rustlers at Chest Township in Sigor Constituency, West Pokot County Julius Karimoi said every rider was getting Sh1,000 a day.

He said his group gets a minimum of Sh20,000 daily.

Boda bodas are a convenient means of transport, but with the campaign season, most are taking advantage of the political activities.

The Star

CoG raises concerns over IEBC plan to bar 19 county bosses

Governors have raised concerns about the possibility of the IEBC barring 19 county bosses from contesting in the August 8 polls over integrity issues.

In a document dated May 31, 2017 to the IEBC vetting committee, the EACC recommended some candidates be barred because they failed the integrity test.

Issues raised in the document include misappropriation of public funds, economic crimes, forgery of academic papers, corruption and abuse of office.

The document also comprised 87 names of other sitting contestants eyeing Senate, MP and MCA positions.

Sh327bn SGR cost not inflated, that’s propaganda, says NLC chairman Swazuri

National Land Commission chairman Muhammad Swazuri has dismissed claims that the Sh327 billion standard gauge railway cost was inflated.

NASA leaders have criticised the government for inflating the cost to benefit cartels.

The SGR was launched last week.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho said the cost had been inflated by more than Sh100 billion.

But Swazuri on Saturday dismissed it as propaganda, adding that even the NLC has been accused of stealing the SGR cash meant for compensating landowners.

“We never stole anyone’s money. No money was lost as every person affected was duly compensated. Those who’ve not received their pay had issues with their bank details and ID numbers. They’ll be paid once that is corrected.”

Mumias chief killed ‘over illegal imports’

The NASA brigade took their campaigns to Machakos town Monday and condemned the killing of Mumias Sugar company secretary Ronald Lubya.

Lubya was shot dead on Sunday night in his house by three gunmen.

The NASA co-principals blamed the killing on the government, linking it to the officer’s failure to bow to the state’s “pressure to agree to the illegal importation of sugar”.

The co-principals demanded investigations. NASA presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga likened the killing to that of businessman and government critic Jacob Juma last year. Raila said that the killing was orchestrated by the state and was done to instill fear in opposition supporters.

The Standard

Suspects arrested for attempting to bribe KDF official with Sh400,000

A first-year university student was among suspects arrested for attempting to bribe Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruitment officials.

The KDF and police officers who monitored the exercise acted when they received a tip that the suspects carried Sh400,000 at Muluanda in Butere in Kakamega County to influence the recruiting process.

The KDF chief recruiting officer Joakim Mwamburi said officers pounced on the suspects when they attempted to bribe them at the recruiting centre. “Our officers tricked the two to show the money,” he said.

Mwamburi said one of the suspects was found with Sh27,920 in his pocket and two national identification cards belonging to different persons.

WHO suspends funding Afya House activities over Sh11m audit gap

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has suspended funding to the Ministry of Health after delays in accounting for Sh11.2 million sent to counties.

Afya House says it disbursed money to all the 47 counties for Guinea worm advocacy support and surveillance between January and March this year but the counties are yet to account for it.

Director of Medical Services Jackson Kioko wrote to the Council of Governors (CoG) last week, giving counties two days to furnish the ministry with expenditure returns to enable the unfreezing of the kitty.

“Today, very few counties have submitted expenditure returns for the funds they received and only 20 counties have submitted activity reports,” Kioko said.

State demands an audit on maize millers as shortage bites

Millers have been asked to account for the affordable maize given to them, amid concerns that the unga subsidy programme had failed to offer the intended relief to poor households.

Hundreds of millers were yesterday ordered to immediately provide returns to the Ministry of Agriculture including the distributors that they supplied to.

It is expected that the audit would help in establishing whether the millers were hoarding the maize with most regions around the country yet to receive the subsidised maize flour.

“Ensure the following information is captured; maize allocated, quantity issued to-date, volumes of flour milled and names of the distribution outlets,” Joseph Ngetich wrote in his memo to millers, on behalf of his Principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe.

Business Daily

Armyworms attack 20pc of farms in crucial North Rift

More than 200,000 acres of land the North Rift have been attacked by crop-eating armyworms threatening food security in the country’s food basket.

Livestock Principal Secretary Andrew Tuimur, says up to 20 per cent of the farms in the county have been affected by the pest which has the capacity to cause up to 100 per cent crop destruction.

Mr Tuimur who toured several affected farms on Saturday said the government will support farmers in the battle against the pest that has affected 25 counties country wide.

About Sh320 million has been released by the Treasury to combat the worms.

North Rift is a rich agricultural zone and a widespread attack could aggravate the ongoing food crisis that has seen prices skyrocket.

Kenya seeks clarity on Qatar fallout with Mid-East neighbours

Foreign affairs secretary Amina Mohamed has called a meeting to discuss Qatar’s diplomatic fallout with its Middle East neighbours over claims of supporting terrorism.

Ms Mohamed has asked Kenyan officials in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to collate “background information” about the fallout ahead of a meeting on Tuesday.

“I have asked all our people in the Middle East to give us briefs on what is happening,” Amina Mohamed, the foreign affairs secretary, told the Business Daily in a telephone interview.

“We are holding some meetings Tuesday morning about this issue. As soon as we put all the information together, then we can comment from an informed position. Right now, it is too premature to say anything.”

ICDC-funded fish firm expands exports to EU, Asian markets

A company funded by state-owned investments firm ICDC has expanded its Nile Perch export market to the European Union and Asia.

Ceer Processing Ltd managing director Peter Ngotho said the capital injection helped the firm acquire advanced storage equipment as well as boost processing capacity and package fish as per the required European Food Standards.

Mr Ngotho said they were also exporting fish to Hong Kong and to the United Arab Emirates while exploring new markets within the EU for their fresh, chilled and frozen fish products.

ICDC acting executive director Kennedy Wanderi welcomed the development saying Kenya has a huge aquaculture potential that should be exploited to generate new revenue as well as jobs.