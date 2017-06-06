News headlines June 6 2017

Nurses’ strike freezes hospital operations
Operations in key hospitals are at a standstill as nurses continue with the strike that started yesterday. The nurses insist that the strike will go on until the government signs the collective bargaining agreement (CBA). The fight against cholera in parts of the country has consequently taken a hit. A patient has been reported to have already passed away in Tana River County.
Kenyan men earn more than women
Global Gender Report states that women are paid less compared to men as Women get Sh62 per hour and men earn Sh100 per hour. During a discussion by the commission on the status of women stakeholders’ forum in Nairobi yesterday, it was discovered that education was the leading factor to occupation segregation in the country. Country Director, UN Women Zebib Kavuma said that those at the top have to ensure that each actor gets an equal share. Wage disparity, occupation segregation and access to economic and production resources are biggest obstacles hindering women’s progress.
Sosian Ranch closed down
The Sosian Ranch has been closed down for an unknown period of time. The closure came after months of attacks by armed herders and the killing of a ranch’s co-owner Tristan Voorspuy in March .The attacks have been scaring away tourists investors. “The destruction of three valuable properties and the murder of Tristan Voorspuy can be laid squarely at the door of the political leaders who instigated the Pokot and Samburu invasion,” said Richard Constant, one of the ranch directors in a statement.
The director said they pleaded with the government to take action but nothing has been done so far.
You might also like
Kakuzi Ltd posts Sh51 million loss due to low tea prices, low livestock sales and delay of macadamia sales
Kakuzi Limited, one of the country’s leading agricultural cultivation and manufacture companies, has posted a Sh51.6 million half-year (HY )loss before income tax against a profit of Sh3.6 million a
Here are 2 things threatening the stability of Kenya’s business environment
Internal political uncertainty across a number of key nations will pose a much greater risk to businesses on the continent than the effect of international geopolitics African nations vying to
New Act: Dash Johnte
Tell us about yourself My real name is John Mwangi Kinyanjui, I was born in Nairobi some years ago and I’m a musician involved in inspirational hip-hop songs. Music is
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!