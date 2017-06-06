News headlines June 6 2017

Nurses’ strike freezes hospital operations

Operations in key hospitals are at a standstill as nurses continue with the strike that started yesterday. The nurses insist that the strike will go on until the government signs the collective bargaining agreement (CBA). The fight against cholera in parts of the country has consequently taken a hit. A patient has been reported to have already passed away in Tana River County.

Kenyan men earn more than women

Global Gender Report states that women are paid less compared to men as Women get Sh62 per hour and men earn Sh100 per hour. During a discussion by the commission on the status of women stakeholders’ forum in Nairobi yesterday, it was discovered that education was the leading factor to occupation segregation in the country. Country Director, UN Women Zebib Kavuma said that those at the top have to ensure that each actor gets an equal share. Wage disparity, occupation segregation and access to economic and production resources are biggest obstacles hindering women’s progress.

Sosian Ranch closed down

The Sosian Ranch has been closed down for an unknown period of time. The closure came after months of attacks by armed herders and the killing of a ranch’s co-owner Tristan Voorspuy in March .The attacks have been scaring away tourists investors. “The destruction of three valuable properties and the murder of Tristan Voorspuy can be laid squarely at the door of the political leaders who instigated the Pokot and Samburu invasion,” said Richard Constant, one of the ranch directors in a statement.

The director said they pleaded with the government to take action but nothing has been done so far.