Business highlights June 6 2017

Telkom Kenya rebrands in major comeback strategy

President Uhuru Kenyatta will this morning preside over the rebranding of loss-making Telcom Kenya.

The French-owned telco is expected to reveal its new corporate identity in a turn-around strategy that will bring a new dawn for the stifled firm.

Majority shareholder, Helios Investment Partners, has refurbished Telkom’s business structure and overhauled senior management at the firm.

Telkom Kenya is the third-largest telecommunications firm in the country, with a 7.4% of the market share.

Private equity firm Helios Investment Partners took over the control of the firm from France in 2016 and reorgnised its business structure into real estate, mobile, fixed and wholesale units, and named a new senior management team.

KEPSA lauds the government’s effort in promoting businesses

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has lauded the government’s effort to create a conducive environment for business operations and making Kenya a preferred destination for investors.

The private sector has also commended efforts by the Jubilee administration to create more jobs, internships and lowering the cost of housing.

In its report presented at the 7th Presidential Roundtable Meeting, KEPSA said that the government has achieved all the goals set out in the National Business Agenda 2, adopted in 2014.

KEPSA promised to work with the government in creating more job and internship openings as well as building low-cost housing for the urban poor.

KPLC, Stanbic Bank launch power bills app

Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) in partnership with Stanbic Bank, have launched an online payment platform for commercial power consumers.

Stanbic Bank has developed an app that will enable commercial clients to manage and settle their post-paid power bills.

The Corporate Pay app will enable customers to consolidate due bills from different accounts to generate one slip for a single payment credited to the multiple accounts.

The product is expected to facilitate quality power supply and convenient management of power bills which will enable the customers to run their businesses efficiently.