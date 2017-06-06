Business highlights June 6 2017

Tens lose jobs in Laikipia after closure of Sosian Ranch

Deluxe safari lodge, Sosian Ranch, was last week shut down leaving tens of employees jobless.

Directors of the luxury lodge arrived at the decision after a protracted battle between the landowners and herders in the area.

Over the last three months, there have been rampant cases of violence, invasions and vandalism as herders continue to defy heavy deployment of security personnel.

Trouble started in early February when armed pastoralists started invading ranches in the county, claiming to be looking for pasture for their dying animals.

On March 5 2017, Sosian Ranch manager and co-owner was found dead just hours after he went missing, with gunshot wounds on his body.

Oil prices plummet further as Gulf rift widens

Oil prices fell on Tuesday below $50 a barrel amid fears that heightened diplomatic tension in the Gulf region could undermine efforts by OPEC to tighten the market.

Brent crude oil fell by 15 cents a barrel to $49.32 (Sh 4,946.8) while US light crude was down 15 cents at $47.25 (Sh 4,880.93).

On Monday, leading Arab powers including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates cut ties with Qatar accusing it of support for Islamist militants and Iran.

Qatar is a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and one of the smallest crude producers in the world.

Turkana residents decry extortion by ‘greedy’ traders on GoK Unga

Residents of Turkana are crying foul over what they claim is extortion by traders who are selling the subsidized GoK maize meal at Sh150 instead of the recommended Sh90.

The Unga, they say, got to Lodwar last week but traders are selling a 2kg packet at Sh150, more than the regular packets cost.

The residents, who have now resorted to buying grains at Sh120 for two kilogramme containers, have asked the government to intervene.

Some traders have however argued that difficult logistic arrangements have pushed them to settle at the price citing poor road networks and insecurity along Kapenguria-Lodwar road.