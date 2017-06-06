News headlines June 6 2017

State to establish innovation hubs in 290 constituencies

The government has said it will establish constituency innovation hubs in all the 290 constituencies in a bid to increase broadband access to Kenyans.

Information, Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru revealed the project is designed to enable the youth to access on-line jobs through the Ajira Digital portal.

“The hubs will act as a national support network that will enable the young people to access training, digital devices, mentorship and job opportunities through the Ajira Digital portal www.ajira digital .go.ke” Mucheru said.

It is expected that the Internet hubs will act as fertile ground for youth innovation and entrepreneurship while helping to bridge Internet access in Kenya.

According to statistics from the Communication Authority, by June 2016, 85.3 per cent of Kenyans were Internet users.

The establishment digital hubs will involve the partnership of the government and the Members of Parliament, where government will provide technology centers with free wi-fi connections while MPs will use the resources allocated to them to equip the centers.

SRC: Why we rejected nurses’ demands

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has accused the Council of Governors of ignoring its advice in drafting the Collective Bargaining Agreement for the Nurses on strike.

The Nurses’ industrial strike enters its second day today even as governors put up a brave face saying they are dedicated to ending the strike.

The strike comes six months after they signed the return to work formula. The nurses’ allowances amount to Sh3.4 billion annually.

The more than 25,000 nurses are demanding the implementation of a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) signed between their union and the Council of Governors (CoG).

On Monday, SRC Chief Executive and secretary Anne Gitau in a letter, said the Commission is restrained to issue a “no objection letter” since the draft CBA had ignored its advice.

The Commission, in a letter dated March 9, advised governors that the nurses CBA be negotiated, subject to availability of funds.

“The Commission is yet to receive a response to a letter dated March 27 addressed to the chairperson of the County Public Service Board National Negotiating Team and copied to the CoG, requesting confirmation of availability of funds,” Ms Gitau said.

The Sarah Serem led -Commission had also advised negotiations of basic salaries to be within the framework of the final approved job evaluation salary structure provided for health workers and communicated by the SRC to the Ministry of Health.

It also advised that health risk allowance be enhanced to a maximum of Sh5,000 a month. Nursing service allowance was to be harmonised to Sh20,000, effective July 1, and to be funded by respective employers.

Extraordinary, house and hardship allowances are to be retained at the existing rates as per existing SRC circulars.

TSC to employ 5,000 new teachers to address shortages

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced the employment of 5,000 new teachers to address the shortage currently being experienced in schools.

Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia said 2,205 teachers will be taken to Primary schools while 2,795 teachers will be sent to Secondary schools.

She stated that interested candidates should submit their applications to County Directors of Education for primary schools and boards of management for post primary institutions.

“Applicants applying for posts in Primary Schools must be holders of P1 Certificates. Interested candidates should apply to the TSC County Director in the County where the vacancy has been advertised attaching all relevant academic and professional certificates,” she said.

She stated that successful candidates will be deployed to serve in stations in any party of the country and not necessarily in the County where they were recruited.