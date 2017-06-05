Sports headlines June 5 2017

Cleveland lose to Golden State Warriors in game two of the NBA finals

With a 132-113 victory over Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors were able to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals. Stephen Curry recorded his first play-off triple-double, with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists but it was Kevin Durant who hit a game-high 33 points . Warriors coach Steve Kerr, back after missing 11 games with back issues, received a warm welcome when his side won a record of 14 straight play-off games, outsourcing Cavaliers 35-24 in the third quarter. LeBron James made a record-equalling eighth play-off triple-double. Game three of the best-of-seven series, takes place in Cleveland on Wednesday.

Girona promoted to La Liga for first time

Come next season, Girona will play in the La Liga for the first time after their promotion to the top flight league was confirmed after a barren draw with Real Zaragoza. Girona side needed a point for the promotion to come through and they will now play in the same league as the newly-crowned European giants Real Madrid and neighbours Barcelona next season. Levante already secured their return to La Liga. Getafe, Cadiz, Tenerife, Huesca are currently occupying the final spots in the promotion play-offs which will be decided in the final round of fixtures next weekend.