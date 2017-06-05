News headlines June 5 2017

Uhuru: SGR will not kill business for transport operators
The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) will not kill business for public transport operators in the country, President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured.
The President said SGR will instead create more opportunities for matatu and boda boda operators as he directed the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure to put up a matatu terminus at every SGR station to facilitate ease of transportation for passengers.
“The public transport sector plays a key role in our economy and we will always work to facilitate its operations,” President Kenyatta said.
Last Wednesday, the President delivered the “Madaraka Express” SGR to Nairobi, fulfilling one of his key promises.
For buses, President Kenyatta said his administration is constructing roads across the country and opening up areas where they can operate.
“For example, there were only three buses plying the north eastern route but today we have over 30 because we have improved the road. It also used to take up to three days to travel to the region but now it only takes hours,” the President said.
The Head of State Spoke on Sunday at State House, Nakuru, where he met over 1000 representatives of matatu and boda boda operators drawn from all corners of the country.
IEBC to address complaints surrounding clearance of August election candidates
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission today began hearing nomination complaints hours before the 5 pm deadline set for their filing.
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati identified what complaints qualified, making clear that they would restrict themselves to complaints relating to the nomination clearance exercise which concluded Friday and not the party primaries.
Complaints relating to the party primaries were heard by the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal; a distinction made on the advice of the courts to remedy an overlap of mandate that characterised the last General Election.
At the start of the exercise earlier today, Chebukati specified that the Commission would limit itself to complaints related to contention over the qualification of those cleared to contest the August polls such as conviction of an electoral offence in the last General Election.
Others include: “complaints that the conduct of the nomination process was invalid, the returning officer did not accept nomination according to the rules, with respect to independent candidates, that the candidate failed to get the required number of registered voters supporting his candidacy or was nominated as a member of a political party.”
Don’t make Raila your campaign agenda, Uhuru told
Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop clinging to opposition leader Raila Odinga for his political survival.
Kidero said the recent attacks on the NASA presidential candidate by President Kenyatta clearly show that the head of state has lost track and cannot account for his term in office.
He has asked the President to leave Mr Odinga alone and focus on addressing the failures of his Jubilee administration and his re-election bid in the August polls.
“Jubilee must come up with tangible solutions and solid policies to sell to the Kenyan electorates, they should not make Raila Odinga their election agenda,” Kidero told the press after attending a service at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Riruta parish.
“Jubilee administration must tell Kenyans what is new in their manifesto since they have miserably failed to deliver on their 2013 promises,” he said.
The Governor said that as the opposition coalition, they are ready to correct the political mistakes committed by Jubilee and redeem the economy of the country which is at risk.
