News headlines June 5 2017

The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) will not kill business for public transport operators in the country, President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured.

The President said SGR will instead create more opportunities for matatu and boda boda operators as he directed the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure to put up a matatu terminus at every SGR station to facilitate ease of transportation for passengers.

“The public transport sector plays a key role in our economy and we will always work to facilitate its operations,” President Kenyatta said.

Last Wednesday, the President delivered the “Madaraka Express” SGR to Nairobi, fulfilling one of his key promises.

For buses, President Kenyatta said his administration is constructing roads across the country and opening up areas where they can operate.

“For example, there were only three buses plying the north eastern route but today we have over 30 because we have improved the road. It also used to take up to three days to travel to the region but now it only takes hours,” the President said.

The Head of State Spoke on Sunday at State House, Nakuru, where he met over 1000 representatives of matatu and boda boda operators drawn from all corners of the country.

