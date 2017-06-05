New Act: Ythera

Music is something that comes from deep within her

“Music is soul…an expression of the things that cannot be spoken. For me it comes from the heart, and mine has a lot to say. Music has always been my release from the excesses of this life, a safe haven when all else fails. I am Ythera, a lover of all things musical.”

You might have seen her on your TV screens before

She, together with Suzziah, Elvis Who and Moonboy were finalists in the reality TV competition The Search aired on KISS TV. The win eventually went to Suzziah who has enjoyed some solo success and featured on the smash hit Number 1 with Le Band.

She had made plans with the Sh1 million cash prize if she had won though

“I will give some of it to my parents and probably treat them to something really nice because they really, really, deserve it. There’s no amount of money that can ever repay my parents for supporting me throughout my music (and life) but it would be my way of showing gratitude. I’ll also invest it back into my music,” she said.

It is what she knew she always wanted to do

“From a tender age, I always knew that what I wanted to do was sing and inspire people with my music but I was always too shy to do it. But later in high school, I joined the school choir and from then on I decided that I would not let go of my talent.”

How she describes her sound

“Soul Afro Funk. Inspired by Afro Fusion, Jazz, R n B, Funk and Neo Soul, Ythera’s eclectic, vocally skillful and soulful, heavy on the bass, groovy sound is a sure way that she has won her audiences hearts all over stages in Nairobi.”

On her personal mission

“I believe that music is a continuous journey of reinvention and self-discovery; it is a way of expressing my deepest feelings and thoughts to other people. Music makes me happy, and if I am able to share this happiness with others then I am content.”