Willy Paul – Digiri
If Willy Paul wasn’t so calculated and purposeful in his moves what he’s doing would be offensive. The singer adds another notch to his musical belt this year with ‘Digiri’. Even though is ostensibly about not making snap judgments about people based on what we see but this song is anything but inspired. It has the same old aesthetic that he had broken out a bit but has suddenly retreated back into. ‘Digiri’ is fun but not in any way memorable.
Khaligraph Jones x Rayvanny – Chali Ya Ghetto
First things first, the visuals to this song are great. Directed by Khaligraph himself, this is might be his best video although it could be a bit sharper. There’s also a story in there and that is something that is desperately missing in Kenyan music videos. On the audio front, the union between Khaligraph and Rayvanny is not as seamless as it could be. To put it simply, Rayvanny’s overly sincere stylings do not blend well over a trap beat.
Lavalava – Tuachane
A tale as old as time Lavalava tells, he has a girlfriend who likes to spread her love around. The one problem with song would be that the lyrics might be a bit smarter and quicker than the overall tone of the tune requires. It also has a quick tempo but that is not necessarily a bad thing. The video is sufficient though, full of high fives from girls in the know.
