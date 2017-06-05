Don’t make Raila your campaign agenda, Uhuru told

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop clinging to opposition leader Raila Odinga for his political survival.

Kidero said the recent attacks on the NASA presidential candidate by President Kenyatta clearly show that the head of state has lost track and cannot account for his term in office.

He has asked the President to leave Mr Odinga alone and focus on addressing the failures of his Jubilee administration and his re-election bid in the August polls.

“Jubilee must come up with tangible solutions and solid policies to sell to the Kenyan electorates, they should not make Raila Odinga their election agenda,” Kidero told the press after attending a service at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Riruta parish.

“Jubilee administration must tell Kenyans what is new in their manifesto since they have miserably failed to deliver on their 2013 promises,” he said.

The Governor said that as the opposition coalition, they are ready to correct the political mistakes committed by Jubilee and redeem the economy of the country which is at risk.

“NASA launched its manifesto yesterday (Saturday) grounded on social justice, elimination of illiteracy, ill health, poverty and poor leadership and basically stresses on making people’s lives better, why don’t you tell us what your agenda for Kenyans will be?” Dr Kidero challenged President Kenyatta.

The Governor, who was accompanied by Nairobi ODM woman representative candidate Esther Passaris and ODM Senatorial candidate Edwin Sifuna, told the President to own up to the ills of his government as the ‘straw in the face of a drowning regime’.

Passaris accused the Jubilee leaders of attempting to awaken the ghost of 2007-08 post-election violence by trying to whip up tribal emotions.

She asked President Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto to conduct their campaigns honorably as any effort to rekindle the flickers of the post-election violence would automatically lead to ethnic animosity.

“We would like to reiterate that Kenya is one country with one people and we would wish to urge leaders to refrain from making remarks that could cause tribal animosity,” Ms Passaris reckoned.

On his part, Edwin Sifuna, who is the ODM senatorial candidate, called on President Kenyatta to respect opposition leaders, as they too are leaders in their own right.

“Respect is two-way. We are asking the President to lead by example. He must show respect to the opposition leader. We are not going to expect a peaceful election, where you keep on insulting our leaders,” Sifuna said.

“…you want to turn the agenda of this government to be Raila Odinga instead of telling us why you have been sitting there throwing your hands in the air that you cannot do anything about corruption,” he continued.

He accused President Kenyatta of attempting to monopolize the idea of free secondary education saying that the idea was there even during the grand coalition government where Mr Odinga served as the Prime Minister.

“You are not the first person to come up with the idea of free basic education. It was there even during the grand coalition government and so there is no new thing you are trying to tell Kenyans about this,” he said.