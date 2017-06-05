Business highlights June 5 2017

COMESA gets Sh272 billion boost from EU

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) is set to receive a major boost after the European Union (EU) signed a pact to finance small scale cross border trade in the region.

A deal inked last week in Lusaka Zambia will see Sh212billion allocated to a trade facilitation programme while Sh60 billion will go to the small scale cross border trade programme.

The trade facilitation programme is meant to reduce the cost of doing business and moving goods in the COMESA region.

The primary beneficiaries of the programme will be COMESA member states and private sector/ traders in the COMESA region.

KQ resumes Cairo flights after four years

National carrier, Kenya Airways (KQ), will soon resume its direct flights to Cairo, four years after it suspended its operations in the Egyptian capital.

In an effort to improve connectivity to Egypt, KQ on Monday signed a code-share agreement with Egyptian airline, EgyptAir, on the Nairobi-Cairo route.

The pact will see EgyptAir load KQ’s flight code in its four flights between Cairo and Nairobi, starting June 1, 2017.

The code-share partnership will initially cover six routes including; Cairo, Istanbul, Mombasa, Dar es Salaam, Lusaka and Harare.

KQ’s Managing Director and CEO Sebastian Mikosz, said the partnership will enable customers of both carriers to enjoy the benefits of each other’s network.

Qatar Airways suspends Saudi flights as tension mounts in the Gulf

Doha-based Qatar Airways on Monday suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia owing to the escalating diplomatic crisis in the Gulf region.

The state-owned carrier made the announcement just hours after Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt severed diplomatic ties with Doha over allegations of its support for terrorist activities.

Qatar Airways flies to nine cities in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier on Monday, UAE carriers Emirates, Etihad, Fly Dubai and Air Arabia, as well as Saudi Airlines, all announced that they would suspend flights to Doha starting from Tuesday morning.

It was not immediately clear if Qatar Airways would also suspend flights to other countries.

Regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia on Monday ordered its nationals to leave Qatar within 14 days and barred Qataris from the kingdom.