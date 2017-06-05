B-Club birthday blow-out

Nairobi swankiest spot, B-Club, celebrated it’s first anniversary on Sunday night. Top shelf whiskey and champagne flowed through the night at Diamond Plazas rooftop pool as the crowd was treated to tunes from DJ Stylez, South Africa’s DJ Maphorisa and resident deejay, Purpl. The night was capped off by a smashing performance by Naija’s own singing/dancing phenom Iyanya.

PHOTOS: GITOBU EDWIN/ X NEWS