Newspaper summaries-June 4 2017

Daily Nation

Big guns line up to steer Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga bids: The two main political formations are putting together high powered teams of seasoned technocrats, wealthy businessmen, technocrats, senior civil servants and established political operatives to drive the campaigns of President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga who are perceived to be the front runners in the August 8 elections.While Deputy President William Ruto is the public face of the Jubilee campaign with Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi chairing the National Super Alliance, multiple interviews by the Nation indicate that both sides have set up diverse teams with fully-fledged offices in quiet locations in the city.

Politicians on EACC blacklist accuse agency of serving rivals: Politicians whose names have been forwarded to the electoral body by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for failing the integrity test have hit out at the anti-graft agency, saying their opponents are using it to discredit themThe commission submitted 106 names of candidates for various elective positions to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, saying they should be barred from contesting in this year’s General Election.

Level of election game of numbers goes a notch higher: President Uhuru Kenyatta is putting up a fierce fight on two fronts in his quest to secure a second and final term in office even as the latest trends show that his main challenger Raila Odinga is closing the gap on him.Separate accounts by those familiar with his re-election strategy affirm that while getting the majority of votes against the Odinga-led Nasa alliance was his main aim, attaining the constitutional requirement of 25 per cent of votes cast in at least half of the counties was also a key part of the plan two months to the General Election.

The Standard

Peter Kenneth: An unwanted guest in heated Nairobi affairs? The joke around the blogosphere is that if online votes counted in Kenyan polls, Peter Kenneth, the independent gubernatorial candidate for Nairobi would be gearing up for a second term as Kenya’s fourth president. However, he finds himself grasping at the coattails of a political career dimming with every passing election. But from where he stands, his political future has never been brighter and after being floored by the then unpolished, self-styled man of the people in the Jubilee Party nominations, a visibly well rested Kenneth announced on live TV that he had decided to run as an independent candidate. On that sunny Friday, Kenneth, in a polo and slacks, appointed himself saviour of a city begging to be rescued from the jaws of death.

Duale, Muturi and Ethuro in bitter fight for control of PSC billions: Just a fortnight before MPs take their final break to join the election campaigns, there’s a bitter fallout in Kenya’s bicameral Parliament between the leadership of the Senate and that of the National Assembly. On the face, it looks like a resurgence of the supremacy wars that have dogged the 11th Parliament, but the undercurrents point to Machiavellian moves to neuter the Senate and its Clerk, and shore up the powers of the National Assembly. National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and Majority Leader Aden Duale (Garissa Township) have written two hard-hitting letters to Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro, telling him to stop whining about the contents of the Parliamentary Service Commission Bill, 2017. The message to Ethuro, his Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye and the Senate lawyers is simple: This Bill does not concern counties; therefore it is none of your business.

Forget Western, Nasa tell Jubilee at Kakamega rally: The National Super Alliance (NASA) yesterday made big promises as it kicked off its official campaigns in Kakamega town and sought to put the 1.9 million votes in Western region under lock.Thousands of jubilant supporters jammed the town from as early as 6am, as NASA leaders sent the Jubilee Party a strong message that the region was under their control.NASA presidential flag-bearer Raila Odinga said the launch of their campaigns in Kakamega was significant since historical meetings in Western Kenya were held at Bukhungu Stadium. “I am delighted that our campaign launch is being held in Bukhungu. Our journey to State House and mission to send home Jubilee has officially kicked off,” said Raila.He promised free primary and secondary education soon after elections if he wins the presidency.

The Star

You can bar me from events but you won’t shut my mouth, Joho tells Uhuru: Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has stated he will not be deterred by the Jubilee government from criticising what he termed as “their bad leadership”.Speaking during NASA’s rally in Kakamega, Joho said he would not be scared or intimidated by President Uhuru by being stopped from attending state functions in Mombasa county.”I will not give up on attending state functions in Mombasa, Uhuru can bar me from attending events but he cannot shut my mouth,” Joho stated.The governor called on opposition supporters to ensure they participate in the general elections to oust the Jubilee government.”I call on each one of us to work together and vote out Uhuru and Ruto to end their looting and the suffering of Kenyans,” he said.

Governor Rutto would have lost in 2013, we supported him to win – Uhuru: Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto would not have won in the 2013 polls if it were not for my support and that of my deputy William Ruto, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.Speaking in Olenguruone town during his second day meet the people tour, President Uhuru said Rutto has kicked them instead of reciprocating by backing their reelection.Governor Rutto is a key critic of the Jubilee administration.Recently he joined the NASA coalition as the fifth principal.President Uhuru said Governor Rutto should join Jubilee so that he could assist DP Ruto in his 2022 presidential bid.He asked locals to ignore Rutto’s propaganda and support Jubilee leaders.DP Ruto on his side rooted for six piece suit in the August elections.

Jubilee has failed, we will oust them, Raila says: The Jubilee government has failed in its mandate to serve Kenyans and does not deserve a second term, NASA principals led by Raila Odinga have said.The leaders spoke at the launch of the presidential campaigns in Bulhungu stadium, Kakamega on Saturday.They called on Kenyans to verify their votes to ensure that they are ready to cast their ballot in the August polls.”We already have 10 million votes safe in our baskets. We are now seeking for more votes from you and i urge each and every one of you to go and verify their voter registration details,” Raila said.”I urge our women not to allow their men near them during the eve of the general elections so that everyone can cast their ballot,” he added.Raila pledged to ensure there is security for all Kenyans.

Business Daily

Toyota Kenya faces major lawsuit for faulty buses: Toyota Kenya faces a major lawsuit after buyers of its buses and trucks moved to court seeking to stop sales over claims that the vehicles are faulty.The joint lawsuit has been filed as a product liability claim by City Star Shuttle Co Ltd, Beauty Wholesale (K) Ltd, Chania Prestige Shuttle Ltd, Martin Mwangi Njoki, Mungai Kinuthia, Nancy Nyambura Githuku, Peter Kamau Ng’ang’a, Ruth Wangui Korio, Peter Maina Njuguna, Charles Njoroge Ng’ang’a, and George Nguku Njihia.They claim the vehicles supplied by Toyota Kenya’s local dealer, Nairobi Hino, developed serious mechanical problems a few months after purchase. One particular Toyota brand, the HINO FC500, is said to have developed engine and overheating problems, brake system failures and chassis cracking even before the expiry of their warranties.

Taxpayers to fund treatment of drug addicts: Taxpayers will fund the rehabilitation of civil servants hooked on drugs under a new government policy.Public Service secretary Sicily Kariuki, who launched the policy last week, warned that drug abuse has the potential to negatively affect the health, safety and productivity of employees.Ms Kariuki said the government was concerned and committed to ensuring that the wellbeing and productivity of its employees is maintained.“This is in line with the global best practices in prevention and management of workspace substance abuse,” she said. A survey by the National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse in 2012 indicated that lifetime use of alcohol in the public sector stood at 57.9 per cent, which was markedly higher than the national average at 39.2 per cent.

College students to pay more on regulatory fees: Fees in technical and vocational institutes are set to go up following the introduction of new charges by the regulator.The Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority has gazetted charges for various services that it will offer the institutions as from May, which they are likely to pass to their students.Previously there were no such charges as TVET Act of 2013 had not been effected.National polytechnics and teacher training colleges will be required to pay Sh30,000 each for inspection, accreditation and licensing for five years.Technical and vocational colleges will pay Sh20,000, vocational training centres will be charged Sh5,000.“The fee includes accreditation of up to 10 programmes in the initial application,” said Kipkirui Langat, TVETA director-general, in Kenya Gazette notice.The notice states that fees for accreditation of additional local programmes (fee per course) for trade test will be Sh3,000, artisan (Sh3,000), craft (Sh5,000), diploma (Sh5,000) and higher or advanced diploma will cost Sh5,000.