News highlights-June 4 2017 NASA kicks off race to State House in Kakamega

We’ve connected 3.7 million homes to electricity, President Kenyatta says

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said more than 3.7 million homes have been connected to electricity in the last four and a half years as part of his administration’s quest to transform the lives of Kenyans.

President Kenyatta said the new electricity connections have raised the total number of households with access to power to 5.5 million and urged Kenyans to vote for him and his Jubilee team for the continuation of development and progress.

“We have not let you down on development in the last four and a half years. We intend to do more to transform the country in the next five years. That is why we are asking for your votes,” President Kenyatta said.The President spoke on Saturday – the second day of his meet-the-people tour of Nakuru County – at Salgaa and Rongai, two of the centres where he and Deputy President William Ruto stopped to address thousands of Jubilee supporters.

NASA kicks off race to State House in Kakamega

The Opposition outfit, National Super Alliance team on Saturday officially launched its presidential campaign with the aim of taking its candidate Raila Odinga to the State House.The launch was kicked off in Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega with all the NASA principals that include Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Issac Ruto and Moses Wetangula ready for campaigns.Speaking while he launched the campaign CORD leader Raila Odinga was hopeful of a win citing to have already 10 million votes at hand.He urged NASA supporters to confirm their voter registration details as the exercise nears closer.When voted in, Odinga promised huge reforms in the police force, security for all Kenyans and ease the cost of living.“I am urging all supporters to come out in large numbers and vote so that we can take the Jubilee team home,” Odinga told a cheering crowd in Kakamega.“We have looked at the numbers in all ways and would like to assure Kenyans that we will win. We need you to be vigilant and ensure that we take Jubilee home,” he said.

Nurses’ strike still looms as SRC yet to give direction on salaries and allowances

The delay in nurses salaries and allowances is because the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) is yet to give direction to the Council of Governors.The counties say they have finalised the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) drawn up in December last year and is ready for signing but awaits the SRC’s “guidance and advice as a requirement of the law.”Council of Governors chief executive Jacqueline Mogeni in a letter to the Secretary General Seth Panyako adds: “We are patiently waiting for their response to proceed with the signing. Kindly note and be guided accordingly.”