Sports headlines-June 4 2017 Real Madrid beat Juventus to win Champions League for third time in four seasons

Real Madrid beat Juventus to win Champions League for third time in four seasons

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid retained the Champions League in scintillating style by overwhelming Juventus in Cardiff.Real’s record 12th triumph in this competition – and third in four seasons – was predictably orchestrated by Ronaldo, who has now scored in three different Champions League finals.Ronaldo stopped a bright Juve opening in its tracks as he swept in Dani Carvajal’s pass after 20 minutes, before Mario Mandzukic levelled with one of the great Champions League final goals, firing a sublime overhead kick beyond Real goalkeeper Keylor Navas.Real were unstoppable after the break, restoring their lead through Casemiro’s deflected shot before Ronaldo scored at the near post from a cross by the outstanding Luka Modric.Juventus’ misery increased when substitute Juan Cuadrado was sent off for a second caution after a clash with Sergio Ramos, before substitute Marco Asensio emphasised Real’s superiority with a precise finish in the last minute.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger interested in Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he is interested in Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez but that no bid has been made for the player.The 26-year-old signed a new four-year deal with the Foxes in August but has since asked to leave the club.He helped Leicester win the Premier League title in 2015-16 before finishing 12th with them this season.”Have we made a bid for him? No. Not yet. Not yet means it could happen, it could not happen,” said Wenger.Mahrez joined Leicester from French club Le Havre for a reported £400,000 in 2014 and was voted PFA player of the year in 2016.”I think he had a huge impact at Leicester when they won the championship, like everybody else,” Wenger told Bein Sports.”It’s been a different season this year but it doesn’t take anything away from his qualities.”

Italian fans injured in Turin Square stampede

At least two people, including a seven-year-old child, have been seriously injured in a stampede in Turin.Thousands of football fans were watching a live relay of Juventus’ Champions League final against Real Madrid in Cardiff.Several hundred fans suffered minor injuries when loud bangs, apparently fireworks, caused panic shortly before the end of the match. With 10 minutes of the second half remaining, crowds rushed away from the centre of Piazza San Carlo, crushing people against barriers.Bags and shoes were left scattered on the ground as people ran screaming out of the square.A seven-year-old boy is reported to be in critical condition in hospital with head and chest injuries.Some of the injuries occurred when a barrier around the entrance to an underground car park gave way.