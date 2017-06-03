Sports headlines-June 3 2017 Juventus and Real Madrid have a date with destiny in Champions League final

Juventus and Real Madrid have a date with destiny in Champions League final

European football’s showpiece event takes place this weekend as Juventus and Real Madrid face off in the Champions League final.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala descend on Cardiff on Saturday night to play it out for the trophy under the roof of the National Stadium of Wales.

Real are bidding to become the first team to retain their status as European champions with the competition in its current format. Victory would also mark the third triumph in four seasons, extending their record as the most successful team in European club football history.

Sub two-hour still possible, believes Kipchoge

Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge still believes running a sub-two hour marathon is possible in future, after missing the target by a mere 25 seconds when he took on the Nike Breaking Two project in Monza, Italy in May.

The 32-year old inspired the world when he ran the fastest marathon ever in optimum conditions at the Formula One track in the Italian city, clocking 2:00:25, standing by his belief that a human being has no limitation.

And now, Kipchoge believes compatriot Dennis Kimetto’s 2:02:57 world record set in Berlin in 2014, will fall soon and the new mark might just be below two hours.

“I believe it’s possible; either me or someone else. I hope in future I might take up that or another challenge, but now I am not thinking about it much. Now, I just want to relax and enjoy myself and celebrate that historic run,” the Olympic champion told Capital Sport.

Ambaka signs for New Zealand’s Manawatu

Kenya Sevens star Willy Ambaka has signed for New Zealand outfit the Manawatu Turbos. Having signed Varsity fullback Te Rangatira Waitokia earlier this week, the Turbos have added another outside back Ambaka to the squad.

Ambaka, 27, wants to hone his 15s skills, after showing the world what he can do in the faster and shorter version of the game, having competed in the Rio Olympic Games and was part of the Kenya Sevens successful team that won the first ever Main Cup leg in Singapore in 2016.

“I’m most comfortable on the right wing, but I’m looking at this as a learning experience,” Ambaka said. “It’s always good to have a change of environment,” Ambaka who initially had visa issues, but now has been signed said.