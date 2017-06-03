Newspaper summaries-June 3 2017

Daily Nation

Candidates jittery as EACC stands firm on integrity issue: The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission may have thrown the clearance of election candidates into uncertainty with the late submission of a list of those it says have pending integrity issues it contends should be barred from the ballot paper. The problem is that the list of 106 aspirants was sent to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission well into the clearance process, after hundreds of candidates for various offices — from president to governor, senator, national and county Assembly — had already been cleared and issued nomination certificates. Those with the certificates are still not officially candidates until their names are published in the Kenya Gazette, but IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati would provoke a fire storm of protests if he withdraws certificates already issued.

ODM disowns candidate cleared by IEBC: The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has disowned Edick Anyanga as the party’s nominee for the Nyatike parliamentary seat. Mr Anyanga was cleared Friday by the electoral commission to vie for the seat on an ODM ticket. A High Court on Monday this week ruled that Mr Anyanga won in the ODM party primaries in April, a directive that the party has challenged in the Court of Appeal. According to the party, the person who has the original nomination certificate is Tom Odege and not Mr Anyanga as ruled by the court “A fraudster and imposter is likely to be cleared to contest on the applicant’s ticket using a forged certificate of nomination and this court ought to stop this pending hearing of the appeal as sought,” read part of the appeal lodged in the Court of Appeal on Friday.

DP Ruto leads Jubilee campaigns amid 2022 succession battle: Deputy President William Ruto has moved with alacrity to consolidate his position in the Jubilee Party, taking full charge of the presidential re-election campaign, and leading the Jubilee team to face with the Opposition as the August election enters the final stretch. If President Uhuru Kenyatta is the Commander-in-Chief, then Mr Ruto is filling in the position of lieutenant-general, leading the Jubilee troops as it prepares to face a united Opposition in two months but with his eyes firmly on the 2022 succession battle. Jubilee insiders told the Saturday Nation that the Deputy President has over time created vast political contacts and networks, particularly in central Kenya, Eastern, North Eastern, and at the Coast with an eye on denying electoral victory to the Nasa team, led by the Opposition’s joint presidential candidate, Mr Raila Odinga.

The Standard

Poll: Where Uhuru, Raila will fly or fall: President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party and RailaOdinga’s NASA have cobbled a campaign machinery to get an advantage in 11 counties that could determine who will become Kenya’s President on August 8. Both sides are armed with facts and figures showing they must now concentrate on getting a majority of 3.7 million votes from the swing counties, even as the parties work on ensuring their strongholds remain tightly within their grasp. Matters have not been made easy by the latest opinion poll survey conducted by Ipsos Synovate, which rated Uhuru at 47 per cent and Raila at 42 per cent, meaning the election will be too close to call unless the parties work on overdrive to shore up their numbers.

Bitter tussle for JM Kariuki’s millions rages 32 years later: The family of slain politician Josiah Mwangi Kariuki (JM) is far from settling legal matters touching on his multi-million shilling estate that has been pending in court for more than 32 years. One of his three widows wants a tenant operating Castle Inn Hotel in Nairobi, part of her late husband’s estate, committed to civil jail for carrying out renovations on the property without her consent. Dorris Nyambura, who was given powers to manage the estate along with her co-wife Terry Wanjiru Kariuki and step-son Mark Mwangi, filed the case on grounds that Maina Ihuthia and Riara Kanyuira, the hotel’s operators, disobeyed two court orders by renovating the premises.

Political heavyweights staring at life in the cold after August duel: The prospect of career-shattering election loss is stalking dozens of prominent politicians, retired senior civil servants and high riding private sector executives who have lined up to compete in the August 8 General Election. Across the country, an uncertain future beckons for many aspirants, who range from washed out politicians seeking a come-back, incumbents eyeing bigger and lucrative seats and former civil servants craving the power associated with political seats. Thousands of hopefuls have lined up for governor, parliamentary and county assembly seats. But there can only be one person for each of these seats. Losers will end up on the fringes of mainstream politics at best or suddenly find themselves at the end of their political careers at worst.

The Star

Raila support rising in Ruto’s Rift backyard: Opposition chief Raila Odinga’s popularity has shot up dramatically in Deputy President William Ruto’s vast, vote-rich Rift Valley turf, a poll indicates. His national ratings are also surging, suggesting a close race, even a run-off in August. Analysis of the latest Ipsos opinion poll indicates NASA’s presidential flagbearer is regaining a foothold in the region that overwhelmingly supported him in 2007 against Mwai Kibaki. Some analysts say major factors influencing Raila’s popularity include Jubilee’s problems. These include the poor state of agriculture, food insecurity, inflation, the high cost of living, some unfulfilled campaign promises and fears Mt Kenya will not support DP Ruto in 2022.

Joho behaved like a chokora, says Shahbal: Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho behaved like “a chokora” when he attempted to gate-crash the launch of the SGR, JP’s Suleiman Shahbal has said. “If you behave like a ‘chokora’ [street urchin] you will be treated like one,” the Jubilee candidate for Mombasa governor said on Friday when he and running mate Annania Mwaboza were cleared by the IEBC at the Kenya School of Government. On Wednesday, Joho was blocked from attending the launch graced by President Uhuru Kenyatta at Miriritini Terminus, Mombasa. Shahbal said the project is transformational and will open up areas. “No country can become great without initiating transformational projects. The SGR will change the economy of this country in many ways,” he said.

Savula arrives in chopper, with 100-car convoy, at IEBC offices: Lugari MP Ayub Savula arrived at the Lumakanda subcounty headquarters in style to present his papers to the IEBC. He is defending his seat on the ANC ticket and was cleared on Thursday. Savula’s rivals — former Kakamega chief of staff Nabii Nabwera (ODM), Joseph Lunani (Ford Kenya), Charles Werangai (UDP) and Joab Kinzi of Jubilee — arrived with a few of their supporters and left once they were cleared. But not the flamboyant incumbent. Business at the IEBC offices came to a near-standstill when Savula arrived in a 100-vehicle convoy and a chopper branded in ANC colours.

Business Daily

Nurses in fresh strike threat over CBA: Just two months after Kenyan doctors agreed to end a painful 100-day strike, nurses are following suit with a threat to paralyse the public health system with an industrial action of their own. Through their union, the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN), the care givers have threatened to go on strike next Monday if the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) they had agreed on with the government is not signed and registered in court. Addressing the media in Nairobi today, nurses cited frustration with the State’s non-implementation of the deal made with both the national and county governments last month. The union says nurses nationwide will not report to work until the CBA is signed and registered in court.

Vodacom shareholder to back billion shilling Safaricom deal: South African telecoms operator Vodacom Group said on Friday its second biggest shareholder, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), will vote in favour of its $2.67 billion takeover of Kenya’s Safaricom . The PIC, which includes the Government Employees Pension Fund, holds a 15.63 per cent interest in Vodacom Group. UK-based group Vodafone moved to consolidate two of its African interests in May with the sale of a 35 per cent stake in Kenya’s Safaricom to Vodacom in exchange for an increased stake in the South African company where it is already majority owner.

Team named to oversee State’s food cost-cutting programme: The government has established an inter-ministerial taskforce to steer the ongoing food subsidy programme in the country. The taskforce is expected to ease pressure on the government, which has been facing harsh criticism following sharp increase in prices of basic food. It will be led by Agriculture Principal Secretary (PS) Richard Lesiyampe and has 12 members, including a representative from the Attorney-General’s office. It will analyse and give up-to-date status of the maize grain and such other essential commodities like sugar and powdered milk to determine supply and demand. The naming of the taskforce comes a little over a fortnight after MPs put Mr Bett and his PS to task to explain the rationale behind a Sh6 billion subsidy to maize millers meant to bring down the retail price of maize flour.