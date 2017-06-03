News highlights-June 3 2017 President Kenyatta seeks re-election on delivery platform

President Kenyatta seeks re-election on delivery platform

The choice in the August 2017 election is between his team that has delivered on its pledges of investing in the Kenyan people against opponents feeding the nation on empty propaganda, President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Friday, June 2.

President Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto, on a campaign swing in the counties of Nyandarua, Laikipia and Nakuru, told residents to keep the faith in their team, which has already delivered on pledges to built a new rail and roads, and provided cleaner water, free maternity for women, and clean exams.

READ ALSO: Uhuru issues 288-acre Kibera title to Kenyan Nubian community

President Kenyatta said the visit to the three counties marked the start of his campaigns, but the tour came after a blitz through seven counties on Wednesday when he commissioned “Madaraka Express” SGR, and a visit to Nyeri for Madaraka Day on Thursday.

“The choice is clear. They say they are 10-million strong. But we represent all Kenyans, 45-million strong. We want no Kenyan to be left behind in our journey of transformation and economic uplifting,” President Kenyatta told thousands of people in Nyahururu.

IEBC electoral kits hit 35,000 following new delivery by Safran

The Kenya Integrated Elections Management Systems (KIEMS), the supplier to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), on Friday delivered another 10,080 electoral kits ahead of the August General Election.

The KIEMS kits supplied and air freighted by Safran Identity & Security arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Friday aboard a Kenya Airways flight.

READ ALSO: IEBC single sources election management system tender to French firm

The arrival of the 10,080 kits now pushes up the tally of electoral kits in the country to 35,000, further serving to enhance the preparation for the general elections.

A further 10,000 kits are expected in the country in the coming weeks.

Toyota Kenya sued over ‘unsuitability’ of HINO truck

Several motorists have sued Toyota Kenya over HINO FC500 model vehicles saying that they are unfit for sale in the Kenyan automotive industry.

They argue that HINO FC500 model truck and PSV buses have developed fatal engine and overheating problems, brake systems failures, and chassis cracking during the subsistence of the respective warranties that rendered them unfit for the purpose.

READ ALSO: Toyota Kenya partners with NTSA, Kenya Police Service to enhance road safety as motorcycle-related accidents jump by 23 per cent

Through lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, the plaintiff claim that they have exhausted all avenues of resolving these manufacturing problems and the defendants have failed to respond to their plight.

“The management of Hino Ltd and Toyota Kenya was all along aware that the HINO FC500 model was and is unsuitable and unfit for the PSV purpose,” argues Kinyanjui.

They claim that no brand new vehicles develop such a multiplicity of problems resulting in total grounding even lack of spare parts replacement without a manufactures defect.