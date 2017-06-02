Sports headlines-June 2 2017 Kenya up four places in FIFA rankings

Kenya up four places in FIFA rankings

Despite not playing any friendly match in the month of May, the national football team Harambee Stars has climbed up four places in the latest FIFA rankings released Thursday to sit 74th globally.

With 463 points, this is the second best rise for Kenya in nine years after occupying the 68th position in December 2008 when Harambee Stars was under the leadership of Francis Kimanzi who is now the head coach of Mathare United.

Kenya had moved up massive 10 places in April to 78th thanks to their 1-1 draw against neighbors Uganda and 2-1 win over DR Congo in friendlies. In the African continent, Kenya is ranked 17th, three places below Uganda who climbed one place up to sit 71st in the world and continue bossing lead the CECAFA region.

Everton ecstatic ahead of Super Cup in Dar

English Premier League (EPL) side Everton FC are looking forward to breaking new ground when they take on the winners of the 2017 Super Cup on July 13 in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.

The club will become the first EPL side to play in East Africa at the 60,000-seater National Stadium in Dar-es-Salaam in a trip that celebrates their main partnership with gaming giants SportPesa.

“We are breaking new ground and we have no doubt we’ll be making new friends and adding to our growing international fan base when we visit in July.

“I know Ronald Koeman and the players are really looking forward for a good match against one of East Africa’s best team,” Robert Elstone, the Everton CEO and Director said at the Tanzanian capital.

Everton midfielder Leon Osman addresses a press conference in Dar-es-salam, Tanzania on the club’s new sponsorship deal on June 1 2017 (Photo: Everton FC)