Newspaper summaries-June 2 2017

Daily Nation

Let’s not fight over polls, Uhuru: President Uhuru Kenyatta used the last national celebration before elections to root for his re-election by touting his administration’s achievements in the past four years, as well as hit out at the Opposition. The President called for peace and unity as the country prepared for the August 8 General Election as he led the country in marking the 54th Madaraka Day celebrations in Nyeri. Though opposition leader Raila Odinga attended the celebration, the government neither acknowledged nor mentioned him, sparking a backlash against the Jubilee leadership on social media. The National Super Alliance presidential candidate arrived at the Kabiru-ini Stadium in the morning, inviting cheers and ululations from crowds outside the stadium.

Train engines are brand new-China: A top Chinese official has rubbished claims circulated on social media that the locomotives used to propel trains on the standard gauge railway are refurbishments of old models. China’s vice-minister for Foreign Affairs Zhang Ming said his country abhors the export of any used item and that there was no chance that a previously used machine could find its way to Kenya. At a press briefing with Kenyan and Chinese journalists at a Nairobi hotel, Mr Zhang, who was China’s ambassador to Kenya between 2006 and 2009, said the source of the claim of using second-hand locomotives was “understandable because, in Kenya, we see many people sell old cars and even second-hand clothes”.

Shock as athlete collapses dies in Kaptagat: The athletics fraternity is in mourning after an athlete collapsed and died while training in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County on Thursday. The late David Kiprotich had joined other athletes for an early morning session when he suddenly collapsed and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital. According to Laban Mutai, a marathoner under Global Sports Communication Management who was behind him, Kiprotich collapsed after they had covered about seven kilometres. “We normally meet early in the morning and he was among a group of athletes who stay at the Chirchir shopping centre who we train with them. We started our training as usual and we had a program of covering 30km but he fell after seven kilometres,” said Mutai.

The Standard

Uhuru: I will respect results of August general election: President Uhuru Kenyatta has pledged to respect the outcome of the presidential vote in the August polls. In a speech delivered yesterday to mark this year’s Madaraka Day, the Head of State also warned that the Government would deal ruthlessly with people out to cause chaos. In a message delivered before his fiercest rival, Opposition NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga, Uhuru used the last Madaraka Day fete and the last national holiday before elections are held to state that he will respect the will of Kenyans and losers, too, should be ready to concede defeat.

IEBC in dilemma over clearance of aspirants with integrity issues: The electoral agency has received a list of 106 aspirants whose integrity is in question. A report by the Archbishop Eliud Wabukala-led Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) lists the names of candidates vying for positions from the national to the ward level. Although The Standard was unable to immediately establish the identity of those named by the investigating agency, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says those found to be in breach of the law would have their certificates withdrawn. According to the report, there is no presidential candidate under investigation, but 11 governor, one Senate, two woman representative, 13 National Assembly, and 14 members of county assembly candidates still have to clarify certain matters.

Barclays’ Africa exit draws nigh after Sh298b stake sale: Barclays has announced it will sell shares worth Sh298 billion (R37.7 billion) in Barclays Africa Group as it steps up efforts to exit the African market. The 100-year-old brand is set to fade from the Kenyan market in the next three years, which will see it rebrand and actively participate in the debt market across 12 countries in Africa. The British brand had 62 per cent stake in the African business, but has had to sell its share following a regulatory requirement to limit exposure in banking after the 2009 global financial crisis. This reduces its shareholding in the African business to 23.4 per cent in overnight bookbuild that saw it sell 285,691,979 Barclays Africa ordinary shares at a price of R132 (Sh924) per share.

The Star

DP Ruto roots for Jubilee’s 2nd term, says they have delivered: Deputy President William Ruto yesterday drummed up support for Jubilee’s reelection, saying another term will “end divisive and tribal politics”. He urged Kenyans to remain united during the electioneering, as the period is usually marred by divisive and combative rhetoric. Ruto spoke during the 54th Madaraka Day celebrations in the Kabiruini ASK showground in Nyeri. “For our heroes who worked hard and stood together to redeem this country, we shall stand together to save the country from tribal and divisive politics so we can build bridges of unity and brotherhood,” he said. Ruto said the Jubilee administration has unified the country’s 43 tribes, despite a myriad of challenges, which he described as normal.

Candidates with integrity issues warned by IEBC: The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has warned that it will ensure the law on integrity is complied with when clearing candidates for the August 8 polls. The caution may send shockwaves among candidates with questionable integrity who have already been cleared by the IEBC, amid fears their certificates could be recalled. In the commission’s update on the progress of enforcement of Chapter Six of the Constitution, the IEBC said it has the legal mandate to enforce leadership and integrity law. The Wafula Chebukati-led commission issued the tough stance yesterday after various governors and parliamentary aspirants were cleared by returning officers, despite facing integrity questions.

Outcry after Raila denied chance to speak at Madaraka Day fete: Social media users are displeased that Opposition chief Raila Odinga was denied the opportunity to speak at the Madaraka Day fete in Nyeri. The NASA principal Raila reached Kabiruini grounds at about 10am shortly before President Uhuru Kenyatta. Nyeri Governor Samuel Wamathai did not invite Raila to speak and called DP William Ruto instead. Ruto spoke about peaceful campaigns and then invited the President who was last to speak at the 54th celebrations. Kenyans on social media said Ruto should have allowed Raila to speak. “So Raila Odinga took his valuable time to go to Nyeri to listen yet his attendance was not recognised by anyone,” User Allan Gaya said.

Business Daily

Safaricom rallies to record Sh900 billion market value: The Safaricom share yesterday rallied to a historic market valuation of nearly Sh900 billion, signalling a strong vote of confidence in the performance trajectory of the telecommunications firm by investors. The share touched a new all-time high of Sh23 in yesterday’s trading, closing the day at an average market price of Sh22.25. The Safaricom stock, which has been on a sustained climb since 2013, recorded renewed aggressive buying starting March. The investors’ sharp appetite for the stock has seen it valued higher than all the listed banks, cigarette manufacturer BAT Kenya and beer maker EABL combined.

Munga in talks on Sh150m loan row: Billionaire businessman and Equity Bank chairman Peter Munga has entered into negotiations with Bethany Vineyards, a firm owned by his friend-turned-adversary Joseph Muturi Kamau, to settle a seven-year court battle that has seen him accused of defrauding the company of Sh150 million. Justice Fred Ochieng has agreed to adjourn the suit for three weeks to create room for out-of-court negotiations following a request by lawyers representing Mr Munga, Bethany Vineyards and Mr Kamau. Bethany Vineyards and Mr Kamau had claimed in the suit that Mr Munga has since 2011 refused to pay for three million Transcentury shares worth Sh150 million that he purchased from the firm.

Uhuru outlines achievements in Madaraka Day poll promises: President Uhuru Kenyatta used the Madaraka Day platform to flaunt his administration’s achievements and promise more development projects and social welfare programmes with an eye on the August 8 General Election. In a speech delivered in Nyeri, Mr Kenyatta promised free public secondary education beginning next year, extension of the Thika highway farther to the north and cash transfers to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above. In a reflection of the heightened political rivalry with just two months to the polls, the President did not acknowledge the presence of his main rival, the Nasa coalition candidate Raila Odinga, as is customary in national holiday celebrations.