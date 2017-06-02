News highlights-June 2 2017 Governor aspirants in final rush to beat IEBC clearance deadline

News highlights-June 2 2017 Governor aspirants in final rush to beat IEBC clearance deadline
June 2, 2017 58 Views

Governor aspirants in final rush to beat IEBC clearance deadline

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will on Friday, June 2 continue clearing Governors and MPs, even as campaigns ahead of the August General Elections heat up. Among those set to be cleared include candidates for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat Anne Waiguru and Martha Karua.

Senator Anyang’ Nyong’o will also be seeking clearance for the post of Kisumu Governor from the electoral body Friday morning.

READ ALSO: Uhuru, Raila skip IEBC Presidential candidates meet

Kisumu Senator Anyang Nyong’o

Among those cleared Thursday were Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, Mike Sonko, MP Ferdinand Waititu who will vie for the Kiambu gubernatorial seat, Alfred Mutua and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho who will also be defending his seat.

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria was also given the go ahead and will defend his seat on a Jubilee ticket and he has pledged to conduct peaceful campaigns.

Former Devolution CS Anne Waiguru and Kirinyaga gubernatorial aspirant Anne Waiguru (Photo: politics.co.ke)

All students to get personal identification numbers by end month

The Ministry of Education says all students countrywide will get personal identification numbers by the end of this month.

According to Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, the National Education Management Information System (EMIS) for which a national launch is set for this month is a management tool that will be a source of accurate, reliable and timely education data.

READ ALSO: Mike Sonko scored an E in Mathematics in the KCSE exams- There is hope for everyone after all

President Uhuru Kenyatta receives the 2016 KCSE report from Education PS Belio Kipsang in December 2016. The President directed KNEC to replace index numbers with unique personal identifiers (Photo: PSCU)

Matiangi, who chairs the project said that “the system’s data will be validated in a systematic manner and that the first phase of reform will ensure that every student in Kenya will have a six-character Unique Personal Identifier.”

He explained that it has been designed in such a way that only head teachers can upload information directly to the system and only they can change their data.

11 Governors,13 MPs named in integrity report submitted to IEBC

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it has received 106 cases from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in regard to enforcement of Chapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity.

IEBC in a statement says it will act on the report which has names of candidates vying for different positions from national to ward level.

READ ALSO: New bid to axe aspirants with integrity issues

Muslim leaders council Chairman Abdillahiu Abdi with IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati and Chief Justice David Maraga during an election stakeholders’ conference on March 16 2017 (Photo: X-News/Gitobu Ikunda)

In the report are 11 Governors, one Senator, two Women County Representatives, 13 Members of National Assembly and 14 MCA’s. Those with pending cases are six Governors, two Senators, one Woman Rep, nine members of National Assembly and 23 MCAs.

Those who have been found culpable are one Governor and one Senator and three members of National Assembly.

In a statement IEBC Chairman Wafula Chibikati says that based on the report, the commission has written to EACC to seek for more information and clarification.

 

Previous Business highlights-June 2 2017 EAC at loggerheads over used clothes, shoes ban
Next Business highlights-June 2 2017 Uhuru issues 288-acre Kibera title to Kenyan Nubian community
Tags Anne WaiguruChapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and IntegrityEducation CS Fred Matiang’iEthics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)IEBCMartha KaruaMinistry of EducationNational Education Management Information SystemUnique Personal Identifier
Category Latest

You might also like

Business 0 Comments

Cassava enterprise wins Sh31million Nestlé global prize

Agro-Hub, an organization from that helps small scale farmers gain access to sustainable markets for their cassava is the winner of the 2016 Nestlé’s Creating Shared Value Prize. The group won Sh31million

Latest 0 Comments

War against corruption: Only 18 convictions have been achieved in 2016

Only 18 convictions have been achieved by the public prosecutor in cases prosecuted against graft suspects in 2016. Deputy Director in the Office of Public Prosecutions Nicholas Mutuku noted with

Latest 0 Comments

Takata engineers manipulated results, leading to 15 deaths, 100 injuries from faulty airbags, Honda audit reveals

  Takata Corp. an air-bag supplier behind the industry’s largest ever recall, routinely manipulated results of air-bag inflator tests reported to Honda Motor Co., according to an ongoing audit commissioned

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply