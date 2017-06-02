News highlights-June 2 2017 Governor aspirants in final rush to beat IEBC clearance deadline

Governor aspirants in final rush to beat IEBC clearance deadline

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will on Friday, June 2 continue clearing Governors and MPs, even as campaigns ahead of the August General Elections heat up. Among those set to be cleared include candidates for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat Anne Waiguru and Martha Karua.

Senator Anyang’ Nyong’o will also be seeking clearance for the post of Kisumu Governor from the electoral body Friday morning.

Among those cleared Thursday were Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, Mike Sonko, MP Ferdinand Waititu who will vie for the Kiambu gubernatorial seat, Alfred Mutua and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho who will also be defending his seat.

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria was also given the go ahead and will defend his seat on a Jubilee ticket and he has pledged to conduct peaceful campaigns.

All students to get personal identification numbers by end month

The Ministry of Education says all students countrywide will get personal identification numbers by the end of this month.

According to Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, the National Education Management Information System (EMIS) for which a national launch is set for this month is a management tool that will be a source of accurate, reliable and timely education data.

Matiangi, who chairs the project said that “the system’s data will be validated in a systematic manner and that the first phase of reform will ensure that every student in Kenya will have a six-character Unique Personal Identifier.”

He explained that it has been designed in such a way that only head teachers can upload information directly to the system and only they can change their data.

11 Governors,13 MPs named in integrity report submitted to IEBC

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it has received 106 cases from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in regard to enforcement of Chapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity.

IEBC in a statement says it will act on the report which has names of candidates vying for different positions from national to ward level.

In the report are 11 Governors, one Senator, two Women County Representatives, 13 Members of National Assembly and 14 MCA’s. Those with pending cases are six Governors, two Senators, one Woman Rep, nine members of National Assembly and 23 MCAs.

Those who have been found culpable are one Governor and one Senator and three members of National Assembly.

In a statement IEBC Chairman Wafula Chibikati says that based on the report, the commission has written to EACC to seek for more information and clarification.