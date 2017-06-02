News highlights-June 2 2017 Battle lines drawn as Kidero, Sonko face off

Battle lines drawn as Kidero, Sonko face off

A showdown is looming in the Nairobi gubernatorial contest after eight candidates were cleared by the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie in the August 8 polls.

However, the battle seems to have narrowed down to a three horse race pitting incumbent Evans Kidero of ODM, Jubilee Gubernatorial nominee Mike Sonko and Independent Candidate Peter Kenneth.

Kidero and Sonko were cleared yesterday to contest in a race that is likely to depict a political supremacy between President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party and Opposition chief Raila Odinga’s outfit the National Super alliance (NASA).

China defends SGR train engines, loans to Kenya

The Chinese government has come to the defence of its manufacture and delivery of locomotives used in the standard gauge railway (SGR), terming them as top-notch.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Ming yesterday refuted claims that the locomotives supplied by the Asian superpower were second-hand insisting Kenya got brand new engines.

“For the Chinese, it makes more economic sense to build a new locomotive instead of using our energy and using our input to refurbish the old one, because refurbishing needs more energy than building a new one in China,” Ming said during a press briefing with journalists.

The former Chinese ambassador to Kenya was responding to rumours awash on social media that the country got a raw deal from the Sh327 billion mega SGR project that was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta on May 31.

Images shared on the platforms depict an old locomotive juxtaposed with the ones that are being used to propel the new trains, with some commenters suggesting that the old engine was refurbished and brought to Kenya.

Uhuru takes campaign to Nyandarua, Nakuru as hunt for votes kicks off

President Uhuru Kenyatta will from today take his vote hunting campaigns to Nyandarua and Nakuru counties. The President and his deputy William Ruto will pitch tent in the two counties as they seek to consolidate their political bedrock ahead of the August polls.

According to the presidential campaign dispatch, Uhuru will be on a three-day meet-the-people-tour, where he will highlight the major achievements of his administration as he seeks a second term in office.

“The President will address residents in OlKalau, Gilgil, Subukia and Bahati in Nyandarua County on Friday,” PSCU said in a statement to newsrooms this morning .

On Saturday, the President will visit Rongai, Kuresoi, Molo and Njoro before holding a public rally in Nakuru town. On Sunday, the head of state will attend a church service and thereaft er hold a forum with stakeholders of the Matatu industry in Nakuru. The President will conclude his visit to the area by touring Gilgil Escarpment and Naivasha in the afternoon.